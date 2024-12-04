Kaine Horman: Where is Kyron Horman’s Father Now?

‘Little Lost Boy: An ID Mystery’ takes an extensive look into the missing case of Kyron Richard Horman, who suddenly disappeared from Skyline Elementary School in Portland, Oregon, on June 4, 2010. He had attended a science fair, and then he was never seen or heard from again. The nearly 15-year-long search for him perhaps has enough circumstantial evidence to arrest its lead suspect, Terri Horman, but lacks actual evidence to do so. And the one person who has to live with this pain of a missing child and his ex possibly being responsible is Kyron’s father, Kaine Horman.

Kaine Horman Has Always Been Vocal About His Son’s Case

It was September 9, 2002, when Kyron was born in Portland, Oregon, to Desiree Young and Kaine Horman as their only child. The couple had actually divorced eight months into the pregnancy, citing irreconcilable differences, yet they remained amicable co-parents. They actually shared custody of their son until 2004, following which Kaine took over his care full-time owing to Desiree having been diagnosed with kidney failure. However, she did remain a very active part of Kyron’s life until the fateful day he suddenly went missing.

Kaine was obviously heartbroken about this whole ordeal, only to then learn that his wife Terry had actually tried to hire a landscaper to kill him mere months prior. Therefore, of course, he got a restraining order against her, filed for divorce, and attained custody of their daughter, with Terri only being allowed supervised visits. He then came across several texts Terri had sent to a man named Michael Cook. They consisted of nude photographs and sexually charged conversations. He also stated that Terri had a history of alcohol abuse.

In any case, Kaine, along with Desiree Young, has spent nearly 15 years with local as well as state police officers looking for new leads that may help them discover their lost son. In an interview in 2015, he talked about how he believes that one day they will find his son. He said, “As the searches continue, and they don’t turn up anything, it continues to increase the probability that he’s gotta be out there with somebody somewhere, and to me, as we do the searches, it continues to rule out certain areas, and it reinforces that belief.”

Kaine Horman Continues to Search For His Missing Son

Kaine Horman has long maintained that while he is trying to do the normal things in life, he is also trying to create awareness about Kyron. Additionally, he appears pretty caught up in working for The Kyron Horman Foundation, an organization wholly dedicated to helping families of missing children in their goal of bringing these child(ren) home. So, Kaine even extended his support in 2020 to the mother of another missing child, Allyson Watterson (she has since sadly been found dead). Allyson’s mother said, “Kaine is a friend of mine now. We obviously met through these terrible circumstances. But he has helped me through the emotional side of things and kinda where to go, how to proceed.”

Apart from this, in a recent interview, Kaine said, “We don’t forget, we don’t give up. We talk about him, we still celebrate his birthdays, and you know, do stuff for him at holidays and all.” Kyron is very much in the heart of his father as he lives his daily life. In other words, Kaine not only remains dedicated to finding Kyron, but he’s also a devoted father to his daughter, all the while serving as a Solutions Development Team Manager at Intel.

Read More: Where is Kyron Horman’s Mother Today?