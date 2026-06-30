Kapri Ward Murder: Where Are Emarion Boyland, Jamar Quarles, and Theus Hopson Now?

In the episode titled ‘Money Move’ of A&E’s ‘After the First 48,’ the primary focus is on the horrific killing of 29-year-old Kapri Ward outside his apartment in Gwinnett County, Georgia, in July 2021. Upon reviewing the evidence found at the crime scene, the authorities were led to three possible suspects. All the intricate details of the case and the investigation that followed are covered extensively in the documentary, which also features interviews with Kapri’s loved ones and the officials who worked hard to solve the case.

Kapri Ward Was Found Dead in His Apartment Complex’s Parking Lot

Born on December 12, 1991, Kapri Kadeem Ward was the beloved son of Tirrell Acevedo, who raised and supported him through some of his toughest moments. In his 20s, Kapri lived in the Durant Sugarloaf Apartments on Marlowe Drive in Lawrenceville, Georgia. His father also resided in the same apartment complex. With big aspirations, Kapri was working hard to achieve them. He seemingly worked as a pizzeria manager in an eatery in Gwinnett County to get by and support his dreams.

Unfortunately, fate intervened and shattered all of his dreams in the summer of 2021. In the early hours of July 1, 2021, the Gwinnett Police Department was alerted about a shooting at the Durant Sugarloaf Apartments, where they found 29-year-old Kapri dead and another man who was immediately rushed to the hospital. The detectives taped the crime scene and collected evidence. They determined that Kapri died of a fatal gunshot wound to his chest. Thus, a homicide investigation was launched to get to the bottom of the case.

Kapri Ward’s Killers Fled to Another State Right After Committing the Crime

To possibly get a lead on the suspects, the investigators interviewed Kapri Ward’s father, Tirrell Acevedo, who was deeply affected by the tragedy. He told them that Kapri was being robbed in the parking lot of the apartment complex when the shooting took place. Other witnesses in the area described seeing at least two men engaged in a physical altercation moments before the incident. According to investigative reports, three individuals from Memphis, Tennessee — Emarion Boyland, Jamar Quarles, and Theus Hopson — were involved in the killing of the 29-year-old man. Emarion and his younger brother, Hopson, hatched a plan to rob Kapri, who allegedly dealt with marijuana. Jamar joined the brothers, and the trio traveled to Georgia, where they met Aaron Rakir Todd.

It is alleged that in the early hours of July 1, 2021, Aaron was the driver who took Emarion, Jamar, and Theus to Kapri’s apartment complex in Lawrenceville. While the alleged driver waited in the car, the three men followed Kapri as he climbed the stairs to his apartment. After an altercation, gunfire was exchanged between him and the three armed robbers, resulting in his death. Jamar was the other wounded man whom the police found at the crime scene, as he had also been caught in the crossfire. Meanwhile, Emarion, Theus, and Aaron allegedly fled the scene. After Jamar was transported to the hospital, he left and returned to Tennessee before the police connected him to the crime and brought him in for questioning.

Eventually, witness statements and evidence from the crime scene led the detectives to the three individuals linked to the murder. According to reports, the US Marshals Office in Atlanta, Georgia; the US Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force; the Shelby County Fugitive Apprehension Team; the Multi-Agency Gang Unit; and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, along with Officers from Project Safe Neighborhoods, worked together to apprehend the suspects. In September 2021, Emarion, Theus, and Jamar were taken into custody from two addresses — one near 500 Jeffries Cove in the Wolfchase area and the other at 8200 Dexter Ridge in Cordova. They were charged with felony murder in connection with Kapri Ward’s homicide. Meanwhile, the alleged driver, Aaron, faced murder, aggravated assault, and armed robbery charges.

Emarion, Jamar, and Theus Are Serving Their Sentences at Separate Georgia Prisons

Four years after Kapri Ward’s homicide, the three accused individuals — Emarion Boyland, Jamar Quarles, and Theus Hopson — stood trial in 2025. During their trial, the prosecution presented a series of incriminating evidence against the three defendants linked to the botched robbery and murder. Thus, on July 17, 2025, all three of them were found guilty of two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, and criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, in connection with the killing of Kapri Kadeem Ward. On top of that, Jamar and Theus were also found guilty of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

All three of them were sentenced to life in prison, with Jamar and Theus receiving an additional five years on probation for their additional convictions. As of today, 22-year-old Emarion Boyland is serving his sentence at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison in Butts County, Georgia. Meanwhile, 23-year-old Jamar Quarles and 20-year-old Theus Hopson are currently incarcerated at Washington State Prison in Davisboro, Georgia, and Gwinnett County Jail in Lawrenceville, Georgia, respectively.

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