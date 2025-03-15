Where is Karen Read’s Family Now?

In Investigation Discovery’s ‘A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Read,’ the focus is on the mysterious murder case of Boston police officer John O’Keefe. Eventually, the media made it all about the primary suspect, Karen Read, whose family members have had faith in her innocence since day one. Her parents, William and Janet, and brother, Nathan Read, are also featured in the documentary, in which they talked about their opinions and stance regarding the case, allowing the audience to understand their perspective on the investigation.

While William is a Former Dean, Nathan Was Associated With a Car-Dealing Company

Karen Read’s father, William Read, has been a professor of Accountancy at Bentley University for several decades, but he earned various degrees to be eligible and competent enough to join the faculty in 1979. After earning his bachelor’s degree from UMass Dartmouth, he graduated with an MBA from Babson College. In addition, he also earned his PhD from the Virginia Polytechnic Institute. He has been a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the American Accounting Association for several years. Apart from teaching financial accounting and researching, William has also served as the director of the MSA program, chair of the Accountancy department, and Committee Chair for Tenured Faculty.

In 2002, he received the Bentley’s Scholar of the Year award, followed by the Glen McLaughlin Prize for Research in Accounting Ethics from the University of Oklahoma for 2006-2007. A couple of years before Karen became the center of the police investigation, he was also named the new dean of business at Bentley University in March 2020. As for Karen’s brother, Nathan Read, he worked at Lexus of Warwick for several years, starting in 2018. In March 2021, he was promoted to the position of General Sales Manager. About a year or so later, he stopped working at the company, seemingly because he allegedly stole funds from them. He was even allegedly ordered to pay approximately 25,000 back to the organization.

Karen Read’s Family is Eagerly Waiting For Her Second Trial

When Karen Read was arrested for allegedly murdering her boyfriend, John O’Keefe, her parents contested that she was being framed to cover the alleged crimes of Brian Albert. Just like her defense, they claimed that the injuries suffered by John were unlikely to be caused by getting run over by a car, which was the prosecution’s claim. Instead, they believed that the skull fractures, several cuts on his right arm, and lacerations seen on his body seemed to be the result of a fight or dog bites. According to them, when Karen dropped John off outside the Albert residence, he went inside and got involved in a heated argument. Karen’s father, William, told Boston 25 News, “I think John O’Keefe entered that house, was sucker punched, a fight ensued, and he was overwhelmed.”

Asserting that Karen and John were in a loving relationship, the Reads maintained that she could never even think of harming him. William added, “My sense is that there are a handful of people — influential people — who know what happened. My daughter will be free. That’s what I believe.” After Karen’s first trial ended in a mistrial, the prosecution started preparing for the second one. In November 2024, the prosecutors appealed to get access to a month’s worth of phone records of Karen’s parents. By doing so, they intended to prove that it was unusual for the suspect to call her mother in the middle of the night, something she allegedly did on the fateful night. However, in the following month, their appeal was denied by the judge.

In late January 2025, Karen’s brother, Nathan Read, joined a bunch of her supporters in Warwick, Rhode Island. With her second trial approaching in April, he was asked by WJAR10 how they had been dealing with everything. He responded, “Very strong, you know, this turnout, both here in Rhode Island and throughout New England, to be honest, we’ve got, today we’ve got 29 standouts across the county.” While awaiting the second trial of Karen, her parents reside in Dighton, Massachusetts, while her brother lives in Warwick, Rhode Island.

