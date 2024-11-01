Karen Swift: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?

After a Halloween party in late October 2011, Karen Swift vanished into thin air from her house, which left the entire community shell-shocked. The loved ones of the missing woman, who was a mother of four, looked for any signs of her over the next few weeks alongside the police. Shock and grief took over her family and friends when she turned up dead in a nearby cemetery. The mysterious murder case is explored in a detailed manner in NBC’s ‘Dateline: After the Halloween Party’ and ABC’s ’20/20: Her Last Halloween.’ The episode also features exclusive interviews with Karen’s loved ones and the officials directly and indirectly linked to the investigation.

Karen Swift Was a Family Woman Whose World Revolved Around Her Children

A daughter of Gary and Carol Johnson, Karen Johnson Swift was born on January 25, 1967, into a loving household in Galesburg, Illinois, consisting of her parents, her brother Jeffrey Johnson, and a sister named Lisa Currie. One of her hobbies included running and participating in track. In high school, she even became popular for winning many awards and trophies in track. Even after graduating from high school, she kept her passion for track alive as she began running 5k marathons quite regularly.

In her early 20s, she tied the knot with David Swift on September 23, 1989, surrounded by their friends and families. Over the course of their marriage, the couple became parents to four adorable children — two sons named Preston David Swift and Dustin Glen Swift and two daughters named Ashley Paige Swift and Keeley Shea Swift. She was known to be a devoted wife and a doting mother to her kids. Fast forward to the last week of October 2011, Karen was proud of her grown-up children and looked forward to watching them all succeed in life. Unfortunately, fate had other plans.

Karen Swift’s Body Was Found Several Weeks After Her Disappearance

On October 29, 2011, Karen Swift went to a Halloween party at the Dyersburg Country Club-The Farms in Dyersburg, Tennessee. When one of her daughters felt under the weather, she reportedly picked her up and returned home on Willie Johnson Road sometime after midnight. The next morning, when David could not locate his wife anywhere in the house and could not contact her through the phone, one of his neighbors told him that Karen’s car was located on Millsfield Highway. He allegedly called some of his wife’s friends to check if they knew anything about her whereabouts. When he could not seem to find her, he reported her missing. While searching for the missing mother of four, the police discovered her 2004 Nissan Murano abandoned a few miles away from the Swift residence, near the intersection of Harness Road and Millsfield Highway, with a flat tire. Inside the car, they found her Halloween costume, but her purse was missing.

After six long weeks of interviewing Karen’s loved ones and acquaintances, performing extensive searches in nearby areas, and collecting potential clues, the police discovered her body, which was hidden by undergrowth and vegetation near Blesdoe Cemetery. The 44-year-old woman was identified through her dental records, after which the body was sent for further medical examination. An autopsy report confirmed that the cause of her death was a blunt-force injury to the head. Soon, the missing-person case was turned into a homicide investigation as the detectives looked for the perpetrator responsible for the horrific crime.

Police Suspected Multiple Individuals During the Investigation of Karen’s Murder

Before the discovery of Karen Swift’s body, the authorities suspected her husband, David Swift, of foul play since he was one of the last people to see her on October 29, 2011. Another reason that led the detectives to suspect him was the fact that the victim had filed for divorce against him on October 10, just three weeks prior to her disappearance. Upon questioning him about his whereabouts on that night, he claimed that when she arrived home from the Halloween party with their daughter, he talked to her for a while before going to bed.

During their search for Karen on Harness Road, the police took a 39-year-old man named John Hogshooter into custody for aggravated animal cruelty. According to reports, he was accused of poisoning a couple of dogs in the same neighborhood, including one who belonged to the Swift family. Not long after, suspicion for the disappearance and murder of Karen also fell on John because of his crime and the proximity to the Swift residence. However, upon combing through his property on Harness Road and his vehicle, they found no evidence linking him to the case.

Someone Close to Karen Swift is Accused of Murdering Her

More than a decade after the brutal killing of Karen, in August 2022, the investigators collected enough evidence against David Swift and arrested him for the pre-meditated first-degree murder of his wife in October 2011. At the time, he was married to another woman and residing in Alabama. After he pleaded not guilty to the charges, he was released from jail on a $200,000 bond. However, nearly a year later, in July 2023, he was taken into custody for felony stalking of his then-ex-wife in Jefferson County. Around the summer of 2024, David stood trial for the charges of first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, and second-degree attempted murder in relation to the killing of Karen Swift.

On June 6, 2024, the jury found him not guilty of four of those charges. As for the charge of voluntary manslaughter, the jury could not come to a unanimous verdict, which led to the judge declaring a mistrial. The following month, a hearing was scheduled to decide whether or not the case should be retried. During the hearing, the defense attorneys argued that the statute of limitations for the charges of voluntary manslaughter and aggravated assault had already expired. However, the judge went against the defendant and ordered a retrial. Although David Swift remains in custody, the murder case of Karen Swift is still unsolved.

Read More: Sarah Yarborough Murder: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?