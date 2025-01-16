Kathe Swanson: Where is Rita Crundwell’s Former Co-Worker Now?

Hulu’s ‘Scam Goddess: The Horseplay Heist’ delves deep into Rita Crundwell’s decades-long fraud as treasurer of Dixon City Hall. Had it not been for her co-worker, Kathe Swanson, her crimes might not have surfaced. Among all the victims and Dixon locals featured in the episode, the whistleblower talks about how she discovered Rita’s embezzlement and the rest of the case in a detailed manner, providing more insight into the case.

Kathe Swanson Discovered Rita Crundwell’s Secret Bank Account

Kathe Swanson was not only Rita Crundwell’s co-worker at Dixon City Hall but also the whistleblower who helped the authorities catch her for embezzling millions of dollars over the course of a couple of decades. Serving as the city clerk of Dixon, she temporarily assumed Rita’s duties while the latter was on vacation in the fall of 2011. In an attempt to be done with her work faster, Kathe requested to review all the bank accounts under the city’s name, which led to her discovering the treasurer’s secret bank account. Upon going through the transaction details, she was shocked to learn that the money was being spent on her personal requirements and not on the city business.

Not being able to make any sense of the situation, Kathe immediately informed Dixon’s mayor, Jim Burke, about the same. When they both came to the conclusion that Rita had been embezzling the city funds, the mayor reported her to the FBI. The FBI instructed the two to remain patient and silent about it for a few months while they dug deeper into Rita and built a case against her. Finally, six months later, in April 2012, she was arrested and charged with embezzlement. The following year on Valentine’s Day, she was sentenced to 19 years and seven months in prison.

Kathe Swanson Battled PTSD and Received Recognition For Her Efforts in Bringing Down Rita Crundwell

Unfortunately, not everything positive came out of the case, as she was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. Even after the sentencing of Rita Crundwell, Kathe Swanson seemed to have been struggling mentally. When she learned that another one of her co-workers had been involved in an unrelated fraud, she got triggered so badly that she had a heart attack scare and had to be rushed to the hospital. However, her chest pains were associated with all the accumulated stress she had been carrying with her. Thus, in order to prioritize her health, she decided to retire from the city of Dixon in 2016.

For her brave and significant contribution to the discovery of Rita’s fraud, Kathe was awarded the Sentinel Award by the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) at the 29th Annual ACFE Global Fraud Conference in 2018. She received a standing ovation and thanked her loved ones as well as the officials with whom she worked to arrest the scammer. “I have finally received my closure,” she stated. She also admitted that she believed that she had left the trauma behind her and had been focusing on positive things.

Kathe Swanson is Enjoying Retirement to the Fullest, Surrounded by Her Family

Ever since retiring, Kathe Swanson has been spending more time doing what she loves — spending time with her family and friends, especially her son, daughters, and grandchildren. She also loves exploring new places with her partner, Tom, of several years. Having moved to another town in Illinois, she refuses to put a spotlight on the scammer anymore. Instead, she focuses on her loved ones, including her son, Taylor Swanson, who is in a loving and healthy relationship with his partner, Nic Uni.

She also dotes upon her two beloved daughters — Courtney and Nicole. Missing her parents on a regular basis, she ensures that they are remembered on their birthdays and special occasions such as Mother’s Day and Father’s Day. Carrying her love for her family on her sleeves, the mother of three never misses an opportunity to express the affection she feels for them.

