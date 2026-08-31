The details of Dan Markel’s murder are the focus of ABC’s ’20/20: First Divorced Then Dead,’ NBC’s ‘Dateline: Family Matters,’ and ABC’s ‘Welcome to the Family: The Murder of Dan Markel.’ All these originals explore the roles of those involved in the case. One of the most significant figures in the entire tale is Katherine “Katie” Magbanua, whose actions had life-changing consequences for many.

Katherine Magbanua Played a Key Role in Dan Markel’s Murder

When Dan Markle was attacked in the driveway of his Tallahassee, Florida, home on July 18, 2014, he suffered two gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries a day later, by which point officials had already started trying to establish just how the offense came about. The search for a suspect eventually led to Sigfredo Garcia, and things took a familial turn as the motive behind the crime became clear. It turns out, Markle had been involved in a bitter custody battle over the two sons he shared with his ex-wife, Wendi Adelson.

Wendi’s brother, Charles “Charlie” Adelson, had been in a relationship with Katherine “Katie” Magbanua at one point in time. Therefore, she essentially became the linchpin since she was Garcia’s high school sweetheart, estranged wife, and mother of two of his children. She acted as a point of contact between Charlie and Garcia to arrange for Markle’s death – the two men never once directly interacted with one another. Garcia then partnered with his longtime friend, Luis Rivera, to kill Markle in the driveway of his own home. Given the evidence, investigators believed that Charlie and his mother, Donna Adelson, had orchestrated the whole thing to ensure that Wendi got her two boys and could move to Miami to be closer to them.

Pertaining to the case, Magbanua was first arrested on October 1, 2016. She was denied bail, so she remained detained in county jail until she was put on trial – alongside Garcia – 3 years later, in October 2019. While Garcia was convicted of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and solicitation of murder, the jury could not reach a verdict for Magbanua, so her case was declared a mistrial. During the proceedings, she remained adamant that she was innocent and was in no way involved in Markle’s death, which is a position she maintained during her retrial in 2022. However, this time she was convicted of the same charges as Garcia, which eventually drove her to come forward with the truth. Months later, she confessed.

Katherine Magbanua is a Convicted Killer Currently Serving Her Sentence in a Florida Prison

Katherine “Katie” Magbanua’s second trial commenced on May 16, 2022. As mentioned above, during it, she vehemently claimed she had no hand in Markle’s homicide, but the evidence indicated otherwise. According to prosecutors, if she hadn’t been there, there would have been no crime because the planners and executors wouldn’t have gotten in touch. Thus, on May 27, 2022, she was declared guilty of first-degree murder, murder conspiracy, and solicitation to commit murder. On July 29, 2022, she was sentenced to life in prison without parole for murder, plus 2 consecutive 30-year terms for the lesser charges.

Prior to Magbanua’s trial, in April 2022, Charlie Adelson had been arrested in connection with Markle’s murder. So, when he stood trial in October 2023, Magbanua was one of the key witnesses against him. During her former partner’s trial, she divulged more about her role in Markel’s death than ever before. She not only confessed to lying during her trials but also explained she did so in the hopes of protecting herself and the father of her kids. When asked why she was finally coming forward, she said, “I believe that the truth needed to come out now so that the family can get some type of closure.” According to Magbanua’s testimony, it was Charlie who hatched the plan to kill Markle, and she indeed facilitated contact between him and Sigfredo Garcia. Yet, she added on the stands, she had not known about the victim’s identity for a long time, even after Markle had already died.

Magbanua further went on to explain that he paid for the contract killing the day after it happened, giving her several bundles of stapled-together cash. As per the evidence, he later also placed her on the payroll of the Adelson Institute dental practice so she could receive additional cash and health insurance, despite her never having worked there. It was during his trial, on November 13, 2023, that his mother, Donna Adelson, was arrested at Miami International Airport with a one-way ticket to Vietnam. So, when she stood trial in 2025, Magbanua testified against her too and explained her role in the matter, meaning she helped convict the two individuals who planned the murder-for-hire plot against Markel. As for her current standing, at age 41, Magbanua is incarcerated at the mixed-security Lowell Correctional Institution in unincorporated Marion County, Florida, where she is expected to remain for the rest of her natural life.

Read More: Phil and Ruth Markel: Where are Dan Markel’s Parents Now?