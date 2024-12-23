Kathryn Evans Sinback: Where is Cyntoia Brown’s Defense Attorney Now?

The famous case of Cyntoia Brown has been featured in Netflix’s ‘Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story.’ In many regards, this case is monumental as it calls to attention child psychology, laws on juvenile trials, sexual abuse history, etc. One of the people who played an instrumental role in Cyntoia’s early release was her first defense attorney, Kathryn Evans Sinback. She always saw the situation that the little girl came from and believed that she did not deserve to spend her entire life behind bars. She spoke in her favor during the final appeal, and her insights helped me understand Cyntoia’s story fully.

Kathryn Evans Was the First Defense Attorney to Work With Cyntoia Brown

Kathryn Evans Sinback worked as an attorney in Nashville, Tennessee in 2004. She was drawn to Brown’s case immediately after the latter was charged. As Brown had come clean regarding her involvement in the murder, Sinback decided to explore the reasons why Brown would have committed such a crime. Thus, after speaking to her a couple of times, Sinback referred her case to Dr. William Bernet. The forensic psychiatrist was able to dig through the mind and personality of Brown with the help of Dr. James Walker to conclude that Brown lived her life in a constant state of fear.

The report of their study formed the backdrop of Brown’s first trial, which was set to decide if Brown should be tried as an adult or not. Sinback, thus, presented that Brown was the victim of abuse herself who is also severely bipolar, because of which she goes through intense mood swings she has little or no control over. She also made both Ellenette Brown (Cyntoia’s adoptive mother) and Georgina Mitchell (Cyntoia’s biological mother) testify to trace the history of substance abuse, violence and manic depression that lies in Brown’s biological ancestors. It proved unfruitful, as the verdict stated that Brown should be tried as an adult. Nonetheless, Sinback did not stop here. Though the case was taken from her hands when Brown was tried as an adult, she continued to work with supporting her cause, right till the end with Brown’s post-conviction lawyers. She even testified during her appeals hearing in 2018 and vouched for the change she had seen in Brown over the years.

Kathryn Evans Sinback is Working For Causes Close to Her Heart Today

Kathryn Evans Sinback has remained committed to her work as a lawyer, particularly focusing on helping minors, especially those who are serving time as adults. She has been an active voice in the legal community, advocating for reforms that allow juvenile offenders to be reassessed more fairly, taking into account their growth and development. She is currently engaged with the ACLU of Tennessee, an organization dedicated to protecting individuals’ rights and fighting against government abuse. It works to ensure fairness in laws and their enforcement, advocating for justice and civil liberties. Sinback actively contributes to the organization’s efforts, particularly focusing on issues related to juvenile justice reform.

Through her work, she continues to raise awareness about the unfair treatment of young offenders and supports initiatives that push for policy changes to better reflect the potential for growth and rehabilitation in minors. She also works with CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) to help children who have been subjected to any kind of abuse or neglect. The organization works through assigning lawyers to such cases and working on building funds for them. Sinback also appeared with Cyntoia Brown in a forum with Tennessee lawmakers to address and reform laws concerning parole eligibility. Along with Brown, she, too, seems to be pushing forward for the bill.

Kathryn Evans Sinback is Raising a Beautiful Family With Her Husband

Kathryn Evans Sinback has built a loving home for herself and her family in Nashville, Tennessee, with her husband, Matthew Sinback. The couple married on November 4, 2005, and they share a daughter named Lyla. Sinback has tried to raise her daughter with the same principles that she embodies. Matthew is incredibly proud of Sinback’s work, especially her unwavering dedication to making Tennessee a better place. While understanding the demanding nature of her job, he continues to support her efforts. Together, the Sinbacks have actively contributed to various fundraisers, supporting organizations like the Tennessee Alliance for Progress and World Central Kitchen, among others. Their shared commitment to giving back to the community reflects their passion for creating positive change.

Read More: Best Courtroom Drama Movies