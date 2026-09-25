Kate Restelli: Where is Matt Restelli’s Wife Now?

In the episode titled ‘The Family Plot’ of NBC’s ‘Dateline,’ the primary focus is on the horrific killing of Matthew “Matt” Restelli in American Fork, Utah, in July 2024. His deteriorating marriage with Kathryn “Kate” Restelli reportedly led to his tragic demise as his wife got her mother, Tracey Grist, and her brother, Kevin Ellis, involved in the plotting of Matt’s murder. She played a significant role in luring Matt into her mother’s home and was also held accountable for the crime.

Kathryn Restelli Was Having Marital Issues When Her Mother Orchestrated Matt Restelli’s Murder

Born on December 15, 1987, to Tracey Grist, Kathryn “Kate” Restelli married Matthew “Matt” Restelli around 2017 and welcomed two children with him. A few years into the marriage, the couple began having marital problems, allegedly due to their financial struggles. It got worse in 2024, so much so that Kathryn began talking about her issues with her mother, Tracey, who lived in American Fork, Utah. As per reports, on January 13, 2024, she texted Tracey, “We’ve been fighting so much! I want out!” The latter texted her later in that conversation: “I’ll just drive nine hours and strangle him.”

Kathryn claimed that such comments were a figure of speech and she didn’t believe that her mother would actually orchestrate his murder. In June 2024, when things deteriorated between Kathryn and Matt, she moved to her mother’s home in American Fork with her two children without informing him. It is alleged that she and Tracey discussed killing Matt on more than one occasion, with Tracey giving the idea of using a knife to stage the crime as self-defense. When Matt began insisting that Kathryn return home to him in California with their children, she asked him to come to American Fork to pick them up, pretending she was open to the idea of returning.

She kept him calm while he drove to Tracey’s house on July 12, 2024. Meanwhile, Tracey and Kathryn’s brother, Kevin Ellis, arranged to ambush Matt and covered the furniture to prevent bloodstains. Kathryn claimed that she gave her children melatonin gummies to make them fall asleep before Matt arrived around 10 pm. At the time, she was in an upstairs bedroom when she heard multiple gunshots. According to her, Kevin and Tracey worked together to place a knife in Matthew’s hand to make it look like he was attacking Kevin at the time of the shooting. Not long after the murder, the police arrested Kathryn Restelli, Tracey Grist, and Kevin Ellis in connection with the gruesome crime.

Kathryn “Kate” Restelli is Incarcerated at a Utah Prison Today

About a year after the tragic shooting of Matthew “Matt” Restelli, on July 16, 2025, Kathryn “Kate” Restelli pleaded guilty to murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and felony discharge of a firearm. As part of the plea deal, the prosecution dismissed two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child and obstruction of justice. In exchange, she also agreed to testify against her mother, Tracey Grist, and her brother, Kevin Ellis, in their respective trials. A couple of months later, in September 2025, Kathryn’s sentencing hearing took place.

Matt’s mother, Diane Restelli, took the stand and addressed the convict, “Someday, I hope you understand the depth of your actions — but that will never bring Matt back. You stripped me of his presence. Your children will never experience this incredible father as they grow into adulthood.” In the end, Kathryn was sentenced to two terms of one to 15 years in prison for the murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges and five years to life for the felony discharge of a firearm charge. She also took the stand and apologized for the pain she caused Matt’s family and loved ones. She said, “My heart breaks for his children, his family, his friends, and his community.”

A few months later, in January 2026, Kathryn testified against her brother, Kevin Ellis, at his murder trial. She told the jury about the fateful night in detail, providing her detailed account of how Kevin was involved in the plan. As per her plea deal, Kathryn also testified against her mother, Tracey Grist, in April 2026 and helped the prosecution convict her. Looking back at the tragedy, she testified, “I realize I should have, I should have done more to stop it.” As of today, 38-year-old Kathryn Restelli is serving her sentence at the Utah State Correctional Facility in Salt Lake City, Utah.

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