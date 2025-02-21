Kathy Allen: What Happened to Richard Allen’s Wife?

In October 2022, the arrest of Richard Allen on felony murder charges for the deaths of Abigail Williams and Liberty German came as a complete shock. In the months that followed, intense scrutiny also fell on his wife, Kathy Allen, with many questioning whether she had any knowledge of his guilt and had kept it a secret. When Allen went to trial in November 2024, his phone records with Kathy became a crucial piece of evidence for prosecutors in building their case. NBC’s episode of ‘Dateline’ titled ‘A Walk Through the Woods’ delves into the details of the crime and explores how Allen was ultimately linked to the case.

Kathy Allen Was Subjected to Extreme Media Scrutiny After Her Husband’s Arrest

The remains of Abigail Williams and Liberty German were discovered by police on February 14, 2017. At the time, Richard and Kathy Allen were living on Whiteman Drive in Delphi, Indiana, in a home just five minutes away from the crime scene. The couple had been married since 1991 and had resided there since 2006. Their daughter, Brittany, who was born in 1994, also spent some years in the house. Initially, Allen was not connected to the crime, and the couple continued their lives as usual. In 2018, they even took a road trip to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, with nothing appearing out of the ordinary. However, in October 2022, when Allen was arrested on the basis of a misfiled tip, Kathy’s actions also came under public scrutiny.

Several media outlets examined Kathy’s social media accounts and uncovered a photo she had posted with Allen at a bar in Delphi. In the background, there appeared to be a possible sketch of the perpetrator in the case for which Allen was eventually arrested. This discovery sparked widespread speculation. Another widely discussed post was a picture of Kathy’s daughter on the Monon High Bridge, which she had shared in 2018. Although the photo was taken earlier, it drew attention because the bridge was near the location where Abigail and Liberty’s remains were found. Many questioned how Kathy could have lived so closely with Allen for years without realizing he was allegedly capable of such a heinous crime.

Kathy Allen Was Last Seen Publicly During Richard Allen’s Trial

In November 2024, as Richard Allen’s trial began, one of the key pieces of evidence presented by the prosecution was his recorded phone conversations with his wife, Kathy Allen. In these calls, Allen confessed to the murders and repeatedly asked Kathy if she still loved him. She, however, insisted that he was not guilty and told him he was simply unwell. When he asked about the possibility of receiving the death penalty, she reassured him each time with the same response—denying that he had committed the crime. Prosecutors argued that Allen suffered from multiple mental health disorders and that Kathy had often provided him with emotional support and care.

After Allen was found guilty, Kathy did not directly address the media, but as she walked out of the Carroll County Courthouse, she was overheard saying, “This isn’t over at all.” Her daughter, Brittany Zapanta, was also called to testify during the trial. Since then, Kathy has maintained a low profile, and it remains unclear whether or not she is involved in her husband’s appeals process. She herself was never considered a suspect in the case. Kathy has also deleted her social media accounts, which had previously sparked a lot of controversy, and is understandably leading a life away from the eyes of the media these days.

