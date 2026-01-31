Katlyn Lyon Murder: Where is Trenton Frye Now?

In October 2022, the entire community of Forest, Virginia, was shaken to its core due to the untimely and unexpected killing of a 28-year-old woman named Katlyn Lyon. While the authorities began investigating the case, her mother turned to social media in order to put pressure on law enforcement and get justice for her late daughter. In the episode titled ‘The Sneak Attack on Katlyn Lyon’ of CBS’ ’48 Hours,’ all the intricate details of the tragedy are explored with the help of insightful interviews with Katlyn’s loved ones and the officials who helped crack the case.

Katlyn Lyon Was Found Dead in Her Bedroom by Her Roommate

Born on May 22, 1994, Katlyn Elizabeth Lyon Montgomery was the beloved daughter of Crystal Jamerson Sale and David R. Lyon. Growing up, she formed a close-knit bond with her brothers — Jacob Lyon, Jordan Lyon, and Grayson Lyon. She was a vibrant and sociable personality who knew how to breathe life into even the dullest of rooms. Described as a compassionate individual, she loved helping those in need. Katlyn enjoyed music, festivals, dancing, and traveling to new destinations. At some point, she became a mother to her daughter, Milani Rai Lyon, and embraced all the responsibilities that came with it with open arms.

In 2022, the doting mother relocated to a residence in Forest, Virginia. Not long after, she was accompanied by her roommate, Jacob Piercy, at the apartment. The young woman had everything going on for her until fate intervened. On the fateful day of October 7, 2022, Jacob discovered Katlyn unconscious in her bedroom and called the authorities. When the police arrived at the crime scene, they rushed Katlyn to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries the following day. Meanwhile, the detectives found phone charging cords wrapped together, which matched the size of the linear markings on her neck. The autopsy revealed that the 28-year-old mother had died of strangulation.

Katlyn Lyon’s Killer Stalked Her For Weeks Before Killing Her

As part of the investigation, the authorities dug deep into Katlyn Lyon’s personal and professional life. They soon learned that she had recently broken up with an ex-boyfriend named Trenton David Mills Frye, who became a person of interest in the case. During his interview, he told the detectives that he was not in Virginia at the time of the murder, claiming that he had been working in North Carolina. However, upon cross-checking his alibi, the investigators found holes in his account, as his phone tower history showed he was in Bedford County, Virginia, on the fateful night.

Trenton’s cell phone records also revealed a heated textual argument between the suspect and Katlyn a few hours before the latter’s killing. Some of the texts sent by him read, “Lowlife, piece of s***,” “karma is a b****,” “My mental issues are getting out of control,” and “Hurting like I never have before.” Investigative reports and trial testimony reported that Trenton had been stalking Katlyn in the weeks leading upto the murder. Armed with enough evidence against him, the police arrested Trenton Frye in Greensboro, North Carolina, and charged him with second-degree murder about two weeks after the murder. Thus, he was extradited back to Virginia, where he awaited his trial.

Trenton Frye is Currently Incarcerated at a Virginia Prison Facility

More than two years later, on March 31, 2025, Trenton Frye’s trial got underway. On the second day of the murder trial, Katlyn’s roommate, Jacob Piercy, took the stand and testified that after finding her in the bedroom, he tried to save her life by performing CPR until the police arrived. Meanwhile, the defense attempted to raise a reasonable doubt by accusing Piercy of foul play, stating he was the only person present in the house with Katlyn, aside from her 4-year-old daughter. However, no evidence was produced to support the claims, and he was earlier cleared of any involvement. On the other hand, the prosecution focused on Trenton’s stalking behavior in the weeks prior to the murder and the false statements he made to the authorities.

In his defense, Trenton also took the stand and said, “I could not have climbed the balcony without making a sound.” Adding to his defense, he stated, “I would have to be a ninja of some sort. To move an entire, what she described as a metal bench, put it on a concrete wall that was described, then put it on what looked like a fiberglass balcony, not break anything and not make a sound. How is that possible?” However, on April 4, 2025, the jury deliberated for about an hour or so before reaching a final verdict. He was convicted of first-degree murder in connection with Katlyn Lyon’s killing.

A few months later, on August 19, he was ultimately sentenced to life in prison. At the sentencing hearing, the killer offered an apology to Katlyn’s family members, stating, “I probably have not felt it on the level that you all have, but I have felt it, for her loss. And I truly am sorry for the loss that you have experienced.” In the end, Katlyn’s mother opened up about the verdict. “We are pleased with the verdict. It makes me feel good that we got life, what we wanted. And that Trenton will never be able to harm or kill another woman. It doesn’t bring Katlyn back, unfortunately, and I wish it did. But we’re pleased with the verdict,” she said. As of today, 31-year-old Trenton David Mills Frye is serving his sentence at the Nottoway Correctional Center in Burkeville, Virginia.

