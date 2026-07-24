Katrina Fouts: Where is the Killer Now?

In April 2020, authorities discovered the remains of David Fouts along the side of a road in Noblesville, Indiana. At first, there were no obvious signs of injury on his body, leaving investigators with few clues about what had happened. However, a subsequent forensic analysis revealed that David had consumed poisonous mushrooms. What followed was an extensive investigation that eventually led detectives to his wife, Katrina Fouts, and her alleged accomplice, Terry Hopkins. As investigators pieced together the evidence, they uncovered what they believed had occurred in the days leading up to David’s death. NBC’s ‘Dateline: The Mushroom Mystery’ examines the case in detail and traces the chain of events that ultimately led to a conviction.

Katrina Fouts Had Filed Domestic Charges Against Her Husband Before His Passing

Katrina Louise and David Fouts began dating sometime in 2016. Both had been married previously, and their relationship was a fresh start in their lives. In 2019, they got married and settled in Noblesville, Indiana. Living nearby was Katrina’s father, Glen Gentry, whose caretaker, Terry Hopkins, had grown close to the family and regarded Katrina as family. However, tensions soon emerged within their marriage. In September 2019, Katrina accused David of domestic battery and invasion of privacy, which resulted in criminal charges being filed against him. The relationship between the newlyweds grew increasingly strained, and a judge eventually issued a no-contact order barring the two from communicating.

The legal proceedings related to those charges were still ongoing, as David had denied any wrongdoing. Before the scheduled court dates could take place, a passerby discovered David’s body in a ditch off Overdorf Road on April 24, 2020, at around 3:15 pm. He wasn’t carrying any identification and was eventually identified through his fingerprints. Investigators found no obvious signs of trauma, and the initial examination failed to determine a cause of death. That changed when a toxicology report revealed the presence of poisonous mushrooms in his stomach.

Detectives then turned their attention to Katrina, one of the first people they interviewed. She told investigators that she had not seen her husband since April 21, 2020. According to her account, David had allegedly been involved in an affair, and the couple had been living in separate homes at the time. The fact that Katrina had not reported her husband missing raised suspicions among investigators. Considering the deteriorating relationship between the couple, detectives decided to take a closer look at her activities.

Katrina Fouts’ Phone Records Led Investigators to Solidify Their Case Against Her

Their investigation revealed a series of internet searches on her devices, including phrases such as “Indiana homicide laws,” “crime of passion law in Indiana,” and “how to pass a lie detector test.” Investigators also discovered screenshots of a poisonous mushroom on her phone. Phone records showed that Katrina and David had been in contact several times in the weeks leading up to the incident, but all communication between them abruptly stopped on the morning of April 22, 2020. Detectives also noticed frequent communication with Terry Hopkins, whose name appeared repeatedly in her contact records.

Although Katrina and Hopkins had spoken frequently, she told investigators that they simply shared a close relationship and that she viewed him as a parental figure. However, when detectives examined the location data from their cell phones for April 21 and April 22 (the period during which David was believed to have died), they discovered that both phones had been at the same location. Investigators also found that the devices were switched off during the early morning hours of April 22 and were not turned back on until around 11 am that day. Additional evidence further strengthened investigators’ suspicions. A lift cart found in the garage shared by David and Katrina contained DNA from all three individuals.

Detectives also recovered a cardboard box from Hopkins’ home that contained items such as a box cutter, duct tape, knives, tarps, rubber gloves, zip ties, and rope. The shirt found on David’s body also contained blood evidence, and DNA testing showed that the blood matched Hopkins. In September 2020, both Katrina and Hopkins were arrested. Katrina was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, failure to report a dead body, and false informing. During police custody, Hopkins eventually confessed and alleged that Katrina had poisoned her husband by feeding him toxic mushrooms. According to his account, he later became involved in a confrontation with David and strangled him during the altercation.

Katrina Fouts is Serving Her Sentence at an Indiana Prison Today

Katrina Fouts’ trial began in March 2022. At its conclusion, she was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder and failure to report human remains. The false informing charge against her had already been dismissed before the verdict was reached. She was sentenced to 34 years in prison for conspiracy to commit murder, along with an additional year for failure to report human remains. The sentences were ordered to run concurrently, and she received credit for time already served. Katrina later appealed her conspiracy conviction, but the ruling was ultimately upheld by the court. She is currently incarcerated at the Indiana Women’s Prison in Indianapolis, Indiana, and is expected to become eligible for parole in 2046.

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