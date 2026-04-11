Are Kaylee and Summit From Temptation Island Still Together?

In season 2 of Netflix’s ‘Temptation Island,’ four couples stepped into the spotlight to see if their love rose above every temptation. Among the pair who stood out were Kaylee Needham and Summit Wallace. At the time, they had been together for a year and had spoken of how quickly they had fallen in love. While Summit admitted that he had commitment issues and an adventurous personality, Kaylee felt that she had a completely different nature, which was affecting their bond. They hoped that their time on the island would help them gain clarity on whether they could really work it out. As the experiment unfolded, their distance deepened, amplifying their unspoken doubts.

Kaylee and Summit Faced Hard Truths and Emotional Growth in the Villas

After Kaylee Needham and Summit Wallace went to their respective villas, Kaylee chose to go on a date with Peter, while her partner chose Julianne. Gradually, he immersed himself in the experience, embracing the retreat’s freedom. As he spoke with Julianne more, he felt she accepted him for who he was. On the other hand, Kaylee’s interactions with the tempters made her open up about how Summit didn’t make her feel like she was enough. During the first two bonfires, when she saw him interacting closely with the other women, he was inconsiderate of her feelings and disrespected her. As time passed, Kaylee revealed that Summit often criticized her physically and recalled a time he had left her alone in tears.

Summit initially said that Kaylee should find another partner if he wasn’t right for her, but he eventually realized he needed to work on himself to meet her needs. Despite speaking with other tempters and temptresses in their respective villas, the pair ensured they maintained their boundaries. In a 30-second message to Kaylee, Summit said it hurt him that she spoke poorly about him, but he truly wanted them to be happy. On the other hand, she expressed that she no longer wanted to keep proving her worth and wanted him to become a better partner. It prompted him to acknowledge his need for personal growth. He even accepted that if their changed version didn’t align, walking away might be the healthiest choice. By the fourth bonfire, Summit began contemplating whether he should ask Kaylee to slow their pace.

Kaylee and Summit’s Bond Appears to Have Grown Stronger Post the Show

Before the final bonfire, Kaylee became prepared to make a decision rooted in her self-worth. In the meantime, Summit sought guidance from his mother, who encouraged him to follow his heart. At the bonfire, Kaylee admitted that she had changed over the course of the experience and realized that she didn’t feel like a priority to him. All she wanted was to be fully loved with her imperfections. Summit reassured her that he didn’t connect with anyone else emotionally on the island. He no longer wanted Kaylee to feel uncertain about their relationship and recognized that he needed to be more empathetic. Ultimately, Summit offered her a key and a collar, proposing to move in together and adopt a dog, a gesture that his partner gladly accepted.

As of writing, Kaylee and Summit remain connected on Instagram and continue to feature each other on their respective social media handles. In August 2025, the pair spent an incredible time together exploring the beaches and sharing meals on the boat at Newport, Rhode Island. By March 2026, Kaylee had shared the show’s trailer, under which Summit commented, “The sight was really that impressive?” Their fellow cast member, Mikey, soon chimed in, teasingly saying, “MOM & DAD,” to which she playfully replied, “shhhhh.” All of these signs indicate that the duo has likely continued to strengthen and navigate their relationship in the real world.

Kaylee Needham Has Built a Promising Career in the Fashion Industry

Kaylee Needham entered the workforce when she joined Carlino’s Market as a Sales Associate in December 2017 and served there until May 2019. From there, she steadily expanded her experience, immersing herself in diverse roles, such as a Member of the Florida Financial Management Association, a Student Marketing Manager at Dispo, a Marketing Intern at Valencia Key Designs, and a Student Advisory Board member at Miller Retail Center at UF. From June to August 2023, Kaylee worked as an Assistant Buyer Intern at Ross Stores, Inc. before becoming an Assistant Buyer I at the same organization in February 2024.

Kaylee eventually left the position in September 2025. Two months later, she stepped into the role of Junior Account Executive at Converse Apparel under the G-III Apparel Group. Beyond that, her world is filled with moments of connection, which are highlighted even more by her growing Instagram following of over 9K. On the platform, Kaylee shares glimpses of her personal life. It includes the time she spends with her friends as they explore different restaurants, her long walks through the bustling streets of New York, and soaking in the sun on beautiful beaches. Kaylee is also an avid traveler who loves exploring different corners of her country, with her most recent visit being to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, in April 2026.

Summit Wallace Balances His Professional Roles With Adventurous Pursuits

After completing his formal education, Summit began his career in June 2014 as a Landscape Designer at Island Nursery and Landscaping and left the role in August 2018. While working there, he joined as a Lifeguard at the Colorado Athletic Club and City of Boulder, and a Waiter at The Albatross and Maxwells in June 2015. After gaining considerable experience, Summit moved on from both positions in August 2019. From June to August of the same year, he briefly served at Distinct Impact LLC as a Finance and Manufacturing Consultant Intern. It was followed by Summit’s role as a Production Manager Intern at Pur Health Group, LLC, from May to August 2020, before transitioning into his next Market Analyst internship at Circle Graphics in May 2021.

After working there for 5 months, Summit joined 1iota as an Entertainment Coordinator in August 2022 and has been serving there ever since. Furthermore, he has built an admirable reputation as a Fitness Coach. He is currently expanding his fanbase on Instagram, where he has gained over 16K followers. Besides that, Summit’s heart is closely connected to his family, especially his mother, and his two brothers, Ocean and Winter. An adventurer at heart, the reality star thrives on new experiences—whether it’s hiking, skiing, or surfing. Summit’s wanderlust spirit has taken him to several exotic locations around the world, including his memorable trips to Spain, Austria, and the Netherlands in June 2022, and to Costa Rica in March 2026. As a passionate music lover, Summit often attends concerts and pays tribute to his favorite artists.

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