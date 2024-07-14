KC Simpson Murder: Where is Billy Wilson Now?

When KC Simpson and his girlfriend, Richael Southard, moved to a peaceful Indiana neighborhood with the latter’s children, they had no clue that they would develop an intense feud with one of their neighbors. However, after years of bickering, KC was killed, sending shockwaves across the community. The entire case, along with its intricate details, is covered in the episode titled ‘Better Get to Running’ of Investigation Discovery’s ‘Fear Thy Neighbor.’ Since the episode also features exclusive interviews with the loved ones of the victim, the viewers get more insight into the case and the trial that followed.

KC Simpson Was Killed Outside His House

KC Allen Simpson came into the life of Kelcey E. Hall & Andrea K. Simpson as a little bundle of joy on October 18, 1988, in Richmond, Indiana. Growing up in a close-knit household with his brothers, Michael Freeman, Nick Collins, and Macen Rhonemus, Simpson could drop everything for his family, and nothing mattered more than them. Since his early days, he was a jack of all trades but was immensely passionate about racing cars. In his free time, he used to hang out with his friends or spend time at Haspin. He had the experience of working different jobs and duties. For instance, he was a volunteer policeman in Greens Fork, and he was also employed at Grede, Indiana Bridge, and Culy’s at some point.

When his baby sister, Shaylee Rhonemus, was welcomed into his family, he ensured that he showered his love upon her. At the time of his death, he had been living with his girlfriend, Richael Southard, and her two children, Gavin and Emma, from her previous relationship. In October 2013, KC Simpson, Richael, and the two kids moved into a property in the 4700 block of North Brick Church Road in Hagerstown, Indiana. Soon, he landed a job as a truck driver with better pay and more time for his family. In order to protect the property, he brought home a pitbull and named him Zeus.

Almost seven years after residing in the neighborhood, KC Simpson and his family’s life turned upside down on November 4, 2020. Around 2:20 pm, Richael dialed 911 and told them that her boyfriend had been shot. When the authorities arrived, they found KC lying in the front yard of his house with multiple gunshot wounds across his body. Without wasting any time, the 32-year-old man was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital, where he later succumbed to his fatal injuries.

An Enraged Neighbor Was Responsible For the Death of KC Simpson

Upon their arrival in the neighborhood, the police handcuffed the neighbor of KC Simpson, Billy Wilson Sr., who surrendered to the officers on the spot. However, Once they were done taping the crime scene and collecting all the clues, they began interviewing the potential witnesses and loved ones of the victim. They learned about the years-long neighborly dispute KC had with Billy, a retired army veteran, mostly regarding property lines and loud noises from the former’s house. The feud between the two neighbors was so intense that Billy shot and injured KC’s dog, Zeus. In return, KC shot Billy’s cat, Elsa, to death when he found her in his garage.

Billy had also allegedly killed several of KC’s family’s chickens. Moreover, it was alleged that Billy had threatened to shoot his neighbors when KC and his family rode four-wheelers around the property. Feeling threatened, KC then began carrying a handgun for protection. With so much tension between the two families, Billy hired a surveyor to have the property line surveyed and put an end to the arguments once and for all on the fateful day. When KC went and intervened, arguing that he would pay for some portion of it as he was planning to get it done anyway.

Billy got angry and advised him to go inside if he didn’t want to get shot down. Further fueling his anger, KC made a comment about the time Billy had shot his dog from behind. Right after that, Billy allegedly pulled out his gun and shot KC Simpson six times. But the accused claimed that he shot his neighbor in self-defense as KC was reaching for a handgun of his own. After Wilson surrendered himself to police, he was arrested and charged with first-degree murder of KC Simpson.

Billy Wilson is Incarcerated at an Indiana Prison

At his trial for the murder of KC Simpson, Billy Wilson pleaded not guilty and claimed that he shot KC in self-defense. However, the witnesses that the prosecution brought for their testimonies claimed that they never saw KC physically threatening the retired Army veteran. Despite the attempts of the defense, the jury returned with a guilty verdict for Billy in May 2022 and convicted the 78-year-old man of murder. When the judge passed the guilty verdict, the defendant gave no reaction at first but got emotional when he was handcuffed and escorted out of the courtroom in front of his family members.

Before the sentencing, KC Simpson’s mother, Andrea Simpson, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Billy Wilson on behalf of her son’s estate. In June 2022, Billy was sentenced to 48 years in prison for the shooting of his neighbor. Andrea took the stand and addressed the convict and the rest of the courtroom. She stated, “My life will never be the same. I will miss him every day until the day I die.” She added, “If my son can’t be here, then you don’t deserve to be here either. KC did not deserve to be gunned down on his own property by someone who deemed (himself) as judge, jury, and executioner. My child was given no mercy from the murderer.” Currently, he is serving his sentence at New Castle Correctional Facility at 1000 Van Nuys Road in New Castle, Indiana.

Read More: Cypress Noonan Murder: Where is Brian Redding Now?