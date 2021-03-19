‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ came back with the first episode of the last season, where we see the family gathering up in their holiday house in Palm Springs. Khloe is about to start a new phase in her life, while Kim is also working towards a goal that might finally fulfill her life’s purpose. If you haven’t seen the episode, you can read the recap at the bottom. For those of you who’re excited about the upcoming episode, let’s get into the details of ‘Keeping Up with The Kardashians’ season 20 episode 2!

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 20 Episode 2 Release Date

‘Keeping Up with The Kardashians’ season 20 episode 2 is scheduled to release on March 25, 2021, at 8 pm ET on E!. New episodes drop every Thursday.

Where to Watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 20 Episode 2 Online?

If you’re excited about the upcoming episode of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ season 20, you can watch it on the E! Entertainment’s official website or the E! app. If you’re looking for other options, you can live stream the series on SlingTV, DirecTV, Youtube TV, and Fubo TV. Others can purchase or rent the episodes on VOD platforms like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV. The previous seasons are also available on Hulu and Peacock in case you want to catch up on the older episodes or re-watch the show.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 20 Episode 2 Spoilers

‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ season 20 episode 2 is expected to take us deeper into Khloe’s decision to have more kids. She might finally decide if she wants to have a boy or a girl. Kim might start facing issues with Kanye while we also expect Scott to make a decision regarding his love life. Fans are additionally excited to watch Kylie and Kendall, who have not been centrally featured in the current season yet!

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 20 Episode 1 Recap

The first episode starts with the Kardashians gathering in their holiday home in Palm Springs and catching up with each other’s lives. We learn that Kim is studying to obtain a law degree preparing for the “Baby Bar” exam, a prerequisite to qualify for the official bar examination. She needs to study 10 hours a day, and we see her enclosed in a room with a laptop reading notes. It is mentioned that the kids are in Wyoming with Kanye.

Meanwhile, Khloe is trying to have another baby but has a high risk for miscarrying, as stated by her doctor. Kim advises her to use surrogacy, and Khloe also discloses that she has three healthy embryos at the moment. In a conversation with the Kardashians, Scott reveals that he is trying to fix things with Sofia. But she is disturbed by the fact that Scott is still massively invested in Kourtney and her family. Kris Jenner speaks to Kyle Richards and Faye Resnick while having a breakdown regarding a difficult phase she is going through. She is also sad about the show coming to an end.

