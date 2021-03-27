‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ aired its latest episode this week, and fans have mixed feelings about it. Kim and Kanye’s crumbling marriage witnessed its first stages, as fans had been anticipating to know what actually went down between the pair. News about Khloe and Tristan rekindling their romance reaches the ears of the public, which worries Khloe. For more information, you can read the recap at the bottom. For those of you who’re geared up for the upcoming episode, let’s get into the details of ‘Keeping Up with The Kardashians’ season 20 episode 3!

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 20 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Keeping Up with The Kardashians’ season 20 episode 3 is slated to release on April 1, 2021, at 8 pm ET on E!. New episodes drop every Thursday.

Where to Watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 20 Episode 3 Online?

If you want to be updated about ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ season 20, you can watch the upcoming episode on the E! Entertainment’s official website or the E! app. Others can live stream the series on SlingTV, DirecTV, Youtube TV, and Fubo TV. If you’re looking for more options, you can purchase or rent the episodes on VOD platforms like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV. The previous seasons are also available on Hulu and Peacock in case you want to revisit the previous episodes.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 20 Episode 3 Spoilers

In ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ season 20 episode 3, titled ‘Winners Take All,’ we might see Kim deal with the stress that marriage is causing her. Kanye’s “run for president” has been gaining a lot of hype and hatred, which might further affect Kim’s emotional and mental stability. Fans are also curious whether Kendall will go ahead with the decision to have a baby. We might also get to see more of Khloe and Tristan as they navigate fresh waters together. Meanwhile, we are also waiting to see more of Kourtney and Kylie, who have not yet acquired much screen time as of now.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 20 Episode 2 Recap

In the latest episode of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians,’ called ‘No Comment,’ Scott, Kim, and Khloe have a heated discussion about Khloe’s Instagram post where Scott made a scandalous comment about Tristan. Khloe is not in the mood to rush things with Tristan and is therefore bothered by it. Meanwhile, Kim is disturbed by Kanye’s decision to run for president. Everyone is concerned about her.

Kendall has a discussion with Malika and Khloe about babies. She says she has been entertaining the idea of having one, and the others playfully tell her to borrow either Reign or Mace just to see what motherhood feels like. Scott apologizes to Tristan for revealing their secret on Instagram. Kendall is babysitting Malika’s son for the day, and she is clearly struggling to take care of him.

She later tries to handle three toddlers, and Khloe wishes her luck. Khloe tries to diffuse the tension brewing within Kim by picking on Kourtney’s love life. In the morning, Kim and Khloe pay a visit to Kendall, who still has the kids. She reassures everyone that she had a good time. Khloe and Tristan finally have a conversation about their relationship. She tells him that she wants it to be private, and Tristan totally understands.

