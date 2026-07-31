Where is Kelly Cochran’s Family Now?

In 2016, Kelly Cochran was arrested and eventually convicted in connection with two homicides. It was difficult for many to understand her motivations, especially as rumors and speculation about her possible involvement in other killings also began circulating. Her parents, Tim and Melanie Gaboyan, along with her brother, Colton Gaboyan, have spoken about Kelly both in court and in a handful of interviews, offering insight into her life and the circumstances that may have shaped her actions. ABC’s ’20/20: Where Monsters Hide’ traces the timeline of the case and also attempts to shed light on the motives behind her crimes.

Kelly Cochran’s Family Housed Her for a Few Months After She Left Michigan in 2015

Tim and Melanie Gaboyan raised their four children, Kelly, Colton Gaboyan, and two others, in Indiana. In fact, they were neighbors of Jason Cochran’s family and watched as their daughter began dating him before eventually moving to Michigan with him. In March 2015, when Kelly and Jason returned to Indiana, Tim and Melanie welcomed them into their home and allowed them to stay there for a few months. Tim later recalled that Jason had always been an energetic and talkative man, but when he came back, he seemed much quieter and withdrawn.

Eventually, Kelly and Jason moved out after things became increasingly tense and uncomfortable between them. Tim and Melanie said that they ahd witnessed many fights between the couple but none had gotten violent in front of them. In February 2016, they were shocked to learn that Jason had passed away. Just a few months later, in April 2016, Kelly was arrested in connection with Christopher Regan’s disappearance and homicide. While she was being held at the county jail, she remained in contact with her mother. According to court records, during one of their recorded conversations, Kelly told Melanie that she had always had homicidal tendencies.

Melanie replied that she had never noticed anything unusual, to which Kelly questioned how her mother could have missed the signs. Melanie then sadly admitted that she was relieved Kelly was behind bars because she would no longer be able to hurt anyone else. Prosecutors later played the recording in court, arguing that it demonstrated Kelly had acted of her own free will in Regan’s murder. Between Kelly’s two convictions in February 2017 and April 2018, her brother, Colton, publicly claimed that he believed she was responsible for around nine homicides. However, no evidence has ever substantiated those allegations.

Tim and Melanie Gaboyan’s Lives are Filled With the Warmth of Their Grandchildren

Tim and Melanie Gaboyan testified on February 20 and 21, 2017, during the first-degree murder trial of their daughter. While Melanie primarily spoke about the recorded phone conversations she had with Kelly after her arrest, Tim offered further insight into his daughter’s life. He claimed that she had largely taken charge of the household she shared with Jason Cochran and had also played a major role in running the couple’s plumbing business. Today, Tim and Melanie continue to live in Merrillville, Indiana, where they have remained surrounded by supportive family and close friends following Kelly’s convictions. Melanie previously worked at The Work Depot and Red Lobster, though it appears she has since taken to a quieter pace of life. They have found comfort in spending time with their grandchildren and are grateful to have their other children close.

Colton Gaboyan is Happily Married and Settled in Indiana Today

Colton Gaboyan has largely stayed away from the public spotlight in recent years after speaking out during the investigation into his sister’s crimes. Professionally, he has built a career across several industries. He worked as a Crew Leader at Great American Dream Corporation between 2010 and 2013 before joining Horseshoe Casino Hammond as a Table Games Dealer. From June 2015 to April 2016, he was employed as a Maintenance Technician with Cagan Management Group, carrying out apartment repairs and maintenance.

Alongside his work, Colton pursued an Associate of Applied Science degree in HVAC/R Engineering Technology from Ivy Tech Community College. He also has a bachelor’s degree in Organizational Leadership and Supervision with a specialization in Environmental Health and Safety from Purdue University Northwest. On June 15, 2019, he married Barb Warren, and the couple continue to be based in Merrillville, Indiana. Unlike the period immediately following Kelly Cochran’s arrest, Colton has not made any recent public statements about his sister’s case and has chosen to instead to focus on his family and professional life.

Read More: Chris Regan Murder: How Did Jason Cochran Die?