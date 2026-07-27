Kelly Mason Choate Murder: Where is Jeffrey Lemus Now?

In Investigation Discovery’s ‘Cycle of Violence,’ the primary focus is on the horrific killing of a devoted father and grandfather named Kelly Mason Choate in California in late 2015. What promised to be a regular hangout with his friends at a local bar turned into something fatal, as his loved ones’ worst nightmares came true. The investigation uncovered a friend-turned-foe situation, leading the detectives straight to the perpetrator. The documentary also features insightful interviews with Kelly’s loved ones, providing an in-depth account of the entire case and the investigation that ensued.

Kelly Mason Choate Was Severely Wounded When the Police Found Him

On December 19, 1961, in Woodland, California, Harold and Patricia Choate welcomed Kelly Mason Choate into the world as their little bundle of joy, alongside his twin brother, Barry Choate. Kelly had three other siblings — two brothers, Craig Choate and Harold Choate II, and a sister named Heidi Kramer. The Woodland native went to Holy Rosary Catholic School and Beamer Elementary School, while developing a passion for nature, animals, fishing, and the outdoors. Jack of all trades, Kelly could build or do anything. After growing up, he worked as a forklift operator for Contadina and a commercial fisherman sailing across Washington, Canada, and the Oregon coast.

In his free time, the avid fisherman loved spending time with his loved ones, especially his daughter, Kasie Choate, and three grandchildren. On a seemingly regular evening of December 5, 2015, the 53-year-old doting father and grandfather went to Kenny’s Bar and Grill on East Street in Woodland to hang out with his friends, unaware that something tragic awaited him. Around 8:45 pm, the authorities received a call from the bar, reporting a stabbing. When the officers arrived at the scene, they found Kelly bleeding and in critical condition. He was rushed to the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, but was pronounced dead a few hours later.

Kelly Mason Choate’s Long-Running Feud With a Former Friend Turned Fatal

While the paramedics took Kelly Mason Choate to the hospital, the police reviewed the bar’s surveillance footage and spotted Jeffrey Lemus stabbing Kelly in the chest. They immediately took the suspect into custody and booked him at the Yolo County jail under suspicion of murder. The detectives also spoke with multiple witnesses who were present at the scene during the commission of the crime. They testified to seeing Jeffrey lunging at the 53-year-old to stab him, before calmly walking out of the front door of the bar. Furthermore, at least four witnesses claimed that Kelly allegedly threatened Jeffrey right outside the bar, a few moments before the stabbing. Upon digging deeper into the history between Kelly and Jeffrey, the investigators learned that they were once friends.

It is alleged that their friendship deteriorated after Kelly allegedly stole Jeffrey’s bike. According to witness accounts, the former friends used to exchange heated words whenever they met. On the fateful night, they got into a verbal altercation at Kenny’s Bar and Grill, which soon turned fatal when Jeffrey pulled out a large knife and stabbed Kelly in the chest. In his defense, the suspect claimed that he acted in self-defense as he believed Kelly was attacking him with his own knife during the fight. A few minutes after leaving the bar, the attacker returned to the bar, where the Woodland Police Department arrested him. He was eventually charged with manslaughter in connection with the stabbing death of Kelly Mason Choate.

Jeffrey Lemus Was Battling Cancer and Denied Compassionate Release Twice

In May 2016, Jeffrey Lemus stood trial for killing his former friend, Kelly Mason Choate. During the two-week trial, the prosecution claimed that the defendant stabbed Kelly deliberately and with premeditation after the verbal altercation. On the other hand, the defense argued that he had acted in self-defense. On May 20, 2016, the jury deliberated for less than eight hours before reaching the final verdict. Although getting acquitted of first and second-degree murder charges, Jeffrey was ultimately convicted of voluntary manslaughter and using a deadly weapon during the commission of a crime.

A few months later, on October 24, during the sentencing hearing of Jeffrey Lemus, Kelly’s sister, Heidi Kramer, took the stand and addressed the convict. She stated, “Why couldn’t you just leave it at that? My brother walked away and he meant no harm to you. You had a choice Jeff! You made lots of choices but you still decided to hurt my brother.” Jeffrey also took the stand and apologized to Kelly’s family. He said, “I want you guys to know, I’m sorry, I really am, even though it won’t make a difference.” In the end, he was sentenced to seven years in prison for his crimes.

A couple of years later, in late October 2017, after being diagnosed with liver cancer, the defense asked for compassionate release from the Stockton Health Care Facility due to being terminally ill. However, the request was rejected by the Yolo Superior Court Judge. In December 2020, he was housed at the CDCR’s California Health Care Facility in Stockton. His public defender sought a resentencing to consider an early release since his doctor predicted that he only had a few months to live. However, Jeffrey’s request for compassionate release was denied for the second time. He was due for a parole hearing in March 2021.

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