Ken Kay: Where is the President of WWASP Now?

In the Netflix documentary, ‘The Program: Cons, Cults, and Kidnapping,’ the experiences of numerous individuals who endured their time at the Academy at Ivy Ridge are showcased. The film also sheds light on the organizational framework of the entity overseeing various such programs. These programs, spanning globally, fell under the umbrella of the World Wide Association of Specialty Programs and Schools (WWASP). The documentary delves into the role of its president, Ken Kay, offering insights into his approach and interactions with the children within the program.

Who is Ken Kay?

Ken Kay initially served as a night staff member at the Brightway Adolescent Hospital in St. George, Utah, where Robert Lichfield was also employed. When Lichfield departed from the hospital to establish the Cross Creek Manor, an adolescent behavioral modification program, Kay followed suit.

Kay’s professional journey started as he took on the role of founder and director at the Brightway Hospital Unit. The program closed down in 1998 due to allegations of inadequate care and abuse. Following this, he transitioned to the position of superintendent at Browning Distance Learning Academy, a homeschooling curriculum company owned by Lichfield. His tenure lasted for two years until 2000. Subsequently, in March 2000, Kay returned to WWASP, resuming his role as the director of the organization.

As the spokesperson for the organization, Kay took on the responsibility of defending its programs amid a growing number of lawsuits and allegations related to child abuse, mistreatment, and neglect. Several of the programs such as the ones in South Carolina and Costa Rica closed down. In 2002, he issued a statement expressing his staunch support for the work they were conducting. He said, “Carolina Springs Academy was not required to license as a Residential Treatment Facility as originally told. After officials were adequately educated in their purpose they were licensed as a Child Caring Facility. The program that is referred to in Samoa that was shut down in 1998 was not a program affiliated with World Wide in any manner. The program referred to in the Czech Republic stemmed from a disgruntled employee’s unhappiness with the workplace.”

He added, “Children in the population of students that are dealt with in emotional growth programs, at times, are very manipulative and will do nearly anything to convince their parents to take them home so they are able to continue their negative behavior as before. This behavior must be expected and understood. Allegations of abuse MUST be investigated. We are very supportive of that. Where we do not believe fairness is always represented when the student’s complaints are found to be truly false and the investigators turn their focus on a witch hunt to find fault with the school that generally is not able to be substantiated.”

In 2004, when news broke about a suicide in the Spring Creek Lodge program in Montana, Kay released a statement explaining. He asserted that the girl in question had been considered “high risk” upon entering the program. Kay concluded his statement by highlighting that this incident was a first in the history of the program and emphasized that, up to that point, the program had proven beneficial for over 3500 students.

Ken Kay Avoids Media Attention Today

In the subsequent years, as lawsuits against the organization multiplied, Ken Kay found himself implicated in many of them. Numerous parents of children enrolled in the programs filed lawsuits against key figures, including Kay. Notably, in 2004, he became a defendant in a case brought forth by a single Florida mother, Sue Scheff, and her organization Parents Universal Resource Experts (P.U.R.E.™). Scheff alleged sexual abuse and other illicit activities within these programs. In 2007, journalist Thomas Houlahan filed a case against Kay and others, citing numerous reports of abuse and neglect.

Jay Kay, the son of Kay, held a position as the director of Tranquility Bay in Jamaica, which faced intense scrutiny upon its closure due to emerging reports of abuse. Following the closure of the WWASP programs, Kay has maintained a low profile, avoiding media attention. Nonetheless, unverified allegations and rumors are suggesting that some high-profile individuals continue to operate similar programs under different names in various parts of the world. It remains uncertain whether Kay is involved in any such endeavors.

Read More: Florence “Siss” Dedekker: Ivy Ridge Shift Supervisor is Still Based in Ogdensburg Today