Where is Kenia Monge’s Family Now?

Kenia Yulissa Monge was raised by her mother, Maria Monge-Lee, and stepfather Anthony “Tony” Lee, alongside her sister, Kimberly Monge-Lee. Therefore, her brutal death in April 2011 at the hands of Travis Forbes left them shattered and heartbroken. All the intricate details about the case and the investigation that ensued are covered in NBC’s ‘Dateline: Deadly Connection,’ which also features emotional interviews with Kennia’s family members recounting their memories of her.

Anthony “Tony” Lee and Maria Monge Are Leading Separate Lives Today

Since seperating from Maria Monge in 2018, Anthony “Tony” Lee focused on healing from the loss of his stepdaughter, Kenia Monge. The devoted father continued showering his other two children, Kimberly and Anthony Lee Jr., with love and support. Hailing from Salina, Kansas, Tony seems to be a nostalgic individual who cherishes the memories he has with his loved ones, be it his friends or family members. On Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, or their birthdays, he posts about his parents and shares how much he misses them. In his free time, the Aurora, Colorado, resident loves to go fishing, something which he used to do a lot with his son.

On Kenia’s 15th death anniversary, in April 2026, he took to social media and opened up that her loss was still fresh in his heart. “we went to visit today, we said words to her, there were tears, and once again all I could do was shake my head to the senselessness of this, over the next 6 months as the dates come up we will be walking our own personal trail of tears, its soooo personal and it cuts so deep its hard to hide the pain that is felt, but we must go on and I must stand steadfast because that is my job to keep us going forward thru this. We miss Kenia today the same, we will always miss her the same, and we will honor her the same,” he stated. His ex-wife and the mother of Kenia, Maria Monge, also resides in Aurora, Colorado, but she prefers to keep her personal life away from the limelight.



Kimberly Monge-Lee is a Doting Mother to a Daughter

Kenia Monge’s sister, Kimberly Monge-Lee, was deeply affected by Kenia’s tragic passing in 2011. Although little is known about her life, we can tell she has entered motherhood and is devoted to her 13-year-old daughter. In January 2024, she wished her late sister a happy birthday on TikTok, stating, “Happy heavenly birthday sissy 🫶🏽 Life hasnt been the same since you were taken from us 🥺 Heaven please take care of our angel.” Today, the 30-year-old mother strives to provide her beloved daughter with a life filled with love, care, and happiness.