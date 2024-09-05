Kenni Finol: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?

Focusing on Zona Divas, an online escort service portal co-founded by Ignacio Antonio Santoyo “El Soni” Cervantes, the true-crime docuseries, ‘Caught in the Web: The Murders Behind Zona Divas,’ sheds light on the multiple femicides that the shady network led to. One of the victims was an escort named Kenni Finol, who met her demise in February 2018. As the investigation was launched to get to the bottom of the case, the police struggled to find incriminating evidence. The Netflix show also features interviews with the family members and friends of the 26-year-old victim, showcasing the impact of her death on their lives.

Kenni Finol Was Murdered Just Days Before She Had Planned to Return Home

Kenni Mireya Finol was a woman with big dreams and high hopes for her future. At a very young age, she was exposed to circumstances that made her grow up sooner than most people her age. She hailed from a loving family in Venezuela, where she was raised alongside a brother, Terlis Alfonso Alvarado Finol as well as sisters — Massiel and Dina Alvarado. Kenni was only a student when her life changed forever. Due to the lack of financial stability and opportunities, the Finols were facing multiple challenges. On top of that, the matriarch of the family, Mireya Finol, was living with a heart disease, which put a further dent in their funds. That’s when Kenni stepped up, packed her bags, and headed to Mexico to find work and make a name for herself.

She seemingly wanted to achieve fame in the world of entertainment, especially the level Paris Hilton enjoys. However, destiny had other plans. While Kenni began sending some money home every week for her mother’s treatment, it wasn’t earned in the manner she desired. Things didn’t go as planned, and she found herself embroiled in the escort business. By 2017, she had served as an escort for a while with advertisements on the Zona Divas website. She was planning to leave for Venezuela in two days to meet her family. However, on February 25, 2017, the police found her dead in the neighborhood of Jardines de Santa Clara in the Ecatepec region of Mexico.

Kenni was 26 years old and had just attended an EDM concert when she was taken from this world. According to the police report, the condition of her remains indicated that the young woman was tortured. Her head was wrapped in a plastic bag, and acid was sprayed on her face, leading to disfiguration. Medical reports mentioned that Kenni endured heavy beatings and was also raped. Kenni Mireya Finol’s cause of death was listed as suffocation.

Someone Dangerous From Kenni’s Past Came Back to Haunt Her

A few weeks into the murder of Kenni Finol, a video was made public by the media outlet El Pitazo on their YouTube channel on March 21, 2018. In the recording, Kenni talks about the physical abuse inflicted upon her by her former boyfriend, Brayan Mauricio Miranda, AKA El Pozoles, with whom she broke up in September 2017. She showed her bruised and swollen face, fractured wrist, and other bruised parts of her body while claiming that he was the leader of a criminal cartel and he had even shoved a gun into her mouth, threatening to kill her.

Four months after being attacked and making this video, she met her untimely demise. In the footage, she also accused El Pozoles of murdering another escort who was killed earlier — Karen Ailén Grodzinski. From the day Kenni turned up dead, her family and friends suspected her ex-lover was involved in it. So, when the police were investigating the murder case, they were quick to provide all the information they had about him.

At the time, five other escorts were found murdered in Mexico, out of which El Pozoles was a suspect in at least a couple of cases. After finding out about the alleged killer of her beloved daughter, Kenni’s mother told a news outlet, “She lived with threats, and I listened to a lot about that. She told me, ‘Mom, I am very scared. He’s going to kill me.'” Considered a person of interest in the killing of Kenni Finol, Brayan Mauricio Miranda was never charged or convicted for it. Thus, to this day, the former escort and her loved ones have been devoid of justice.

