Kevin Davis Death: Where is Alison Davis Now?

The episode titled ‘A Death in the Stairwell’ of CBS’ ’48 Hours’ delves deep into the mysterious death of Kevin Ray Davis in his New Haven house in August 2023. From the get-go, the detectives had their suspicions about an unlikely suspect due to a series of circumstantial evidence. The documentary chronicles all the intricate details related to the case and the investigation that ensued, with the help of the 911 call and interviews with the officials linked to the investigation.

Kevin Davis Was Found Dead in His Home Under Mysterious Circumstances

On July 1, 1983, Kevin Ray Davis entered the life and world of Alta Beers in the form of a little bundle of joy and became a source of happiness for her. At some point in his life, he crossed paths with a woman named Alison K., whom he began dating. As they fell head over heels in love with one another, they envisioned a future together and decided to get married. They led a socially active and idyllic life in New Haven, Indiana, where they resided in a house on the 1700 block of Douglas Lane. Their lives turned upside down in the early hours of August 12, 2023, after they allegedly returned home from a local bar. Around 4:38 am, the police received a 911 call from the Davis household.

Upon reaching the house, they discovered 40-year-old Kevin lying unresponsive at the bottom of a staircase in a pool of his own blood. They were told that he had accidentally fallen down the stairs. Due to his critical condition, he was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead several hours later, in the afternoon. Meanwhile, the investigators canvassed the house for a possible murder weapon but couldn’t find one. The medical examiner found evidence of multiple skull fractures and orbital fractures, indicating that his head was struck by a blunt object. It was also concluded that his injuries were inconsistent with a fall. As the autopsy revealed that he had died of blunt force trauma to the head, his death was officially declared a homicide.

Detectives Accused Someone Close to Kevin Davis of Murder

Since Kevin Davis’ wife, Alison K. Davis, was the one who discovered him at the foot of the staircase and called the authorities, she was interviewed on site. She told them that she and her husband had gotten into a fight the previous night after returning home from a bar, after which she slept on the couch in the living room while he slept in the upstairs bedroom. As per her account, she then heard a loud noise and found Kevin lying at the base of the stairs after she went to check. The detectives found her reaction odd and inappropriate when they told her that he had suffered critical injuries.

The investigators soon learned that Alison allegedly told a different story about the incident to her mother-in-law, claiming that she and Kevin were sleeping together in the bedroom and the latter had fallen while going downstairs to drink water. It is also alleged that she told an entirely different story to her brother-in-law, claiming that she was in bed with their dog while Kevin was moving around the house. She allegedly told him that it wasn’t until later that she went to check on her husband. Due to all these alleged inconsistencies in her stories and the nature of his injuries, the police considered her the prime suspect in the case.

Upon consulting the doctors, the detectives found out that Kevin had next to zero oxygen in his brain and had been brain-dead, possibly for several hours. This conclusion indicated that Alison allegedly called the authorities long after he suffered the injuries. Armed with enough circumstantial evidence against her, on December 22, 2023, the authorities charged her with Kevin’s murder and booked her into Allen County Jail without bond.

Alison Davis is a Free Woman After Being Acquitted of Murder in 2025

Nearly one and a half years later, Alison K. Davis’ murder trial began on May 6, 2025. During the trial, the prosecution focused on the circumstantial evidence against Alison, including her inconsistent stories about the incident and Kevin’s injuries being inconsistent with the fall. On the other hand, the defense attorney argued that the prosecution lacked a murder weapon, motive, and concrete evidence to back their accusations. The defense also told the jurors that the scene was corrupted, emphasizing that the authorities only took photos of the scene four days after the 911 call, and by then, the scene was cleaned up by Alison’s father with the detectives’ approval.

They also highlighted the fact that Alison was cooperative throughout the investigative process following the tragedy. Just a few days into the trial, the jury deliberated for six and a half hours before reaching a final verdict. On May 9, Alison K. Davis was found not guilty of killing her husband, Kevin Davis, and was released from police custody the following day. Since then, she has preferred to stay out of the limelight and lead a private life surrounded by her loved ones.

