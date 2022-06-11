Are Kevin and Dreka Gates Still Together?

Popular rapper Kevin Gates and his wife, Dreka Gates, have been one of the most widely followed couples in the field of hip-hop. For years fans have looked up to the pair for their incredible dedication, and their commitment to each other has indeed been unmistakable. However, recent rumors about Kevin and Dreka’s split took the entertainment world by storm and left fans heartbroken. On the other hand, Kevin has also been linked to several others, making people question if he and Dreka are still together. Well, worry not because we come bearing answers!

How Did Kevin Gates and Dreka Gates Meet?

Interestingly, Kevin and Dreka were high school sweethearts and met for the first time while they were in their teens. Back then, Kevin was just an amateur rapper and had dreams about making it big in the entertainment industry. It did not take long for the two to come together, and they soon embarked on a wonderful relationship based on love and trust. Moreover, Dreka was quick to take a liking to Kevin’s brand of music and promised that she would help and support the amateur rapper in any way she could.

Interestingly, Dreka was the one who encouraged Kevin to approach different producers with his music. In fact, she herself took Kevin’s music to numerous people, including promoters, booking agents, and other known artists, hoping to give her boyfriend the headstart he so deserved. Reports mention that Dreka was relentless in her efforts and only rested once Kevin became a seemingly popular name in the hip-hop industry. Once Kevin became a household name and gained considerable success, he and Dreka embarked on a new venture and established their record label, Bread Winners Association or BWA. While BWA helped produce a lot of Kevin’s music, his popularity kept growing, and so did the couple’s fan-following. Dreka and Kevin never missed a chance to profess their love in public, and fans seemed to put the two on a pedestal as one of the most wholesome pairs in the industry.

On November 30, 2010, Dreka and Kevin passed another massive milestone when they welcomed their first child, Islah Koren Gates, into this world. Although the two weren’t married yet, they seemed perfectly content in their lives and were happy with each other. Still, once October 2015 came around, the rapper tied the knot with his longtime partner in a beautiful ceremony. Talking about his relationship with Dreka in a 2015 interview with Complex, Kevin said, “I have a best friend. We’ve been friends for 14 years. I tell her about everything, and she’s my business partner. Yeah, she’s my business partner and my life partner.”

Are Kevin Gates and Dreka Gates Still Together?

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but current developments make it seem like Kevin and Dreka have gone their separate ways. The initial few years of Kevin and Dreka’s marriage passed without a hitch, and the couple even welcomed their second child, Khaza Kamil Gates, on May 10, 2019. However, like most famous couples, they too had to face their fair share of breakup rumors, although the pair never gave much heed to such uncorroborated assumptions.

Nevertheless, the speculations grew quite strong towards the end of 2021, and Kevin was even linked to other famous personalities, including Renni Rucci and Summer Walker. Yet, he and Dreka chose to remain quiet and never officially addressed the varying rumors. However, quite recently, Kevin Gates was seen walking around New York City while holding hands with ‘Love and Hip Hop’ star Jojo Zarur. This incident started the rumor mill back up, and this time, it seemed like Dreka and Kevin’s chapter had come to a close.

For starters, Kevin posted a freestyle rap named “Super General” in June of 2022, claiming that the song he wrote with Dreka in mind was a lie to protect her image in public. On the other hand, in a now-deleted Instagram story, Jojo posted a flirty comment about Kevin, indicating that the two might be together. Thus, although there is no official confirmation about a breakup, it does seem like Kevin and Dreka have decided to go their separate ways and live independent lives.

Read More: Is Rapper Nelly Married? Does He Have Children?