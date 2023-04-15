Keyinde “Kane” Patterson: Where is Securitas Depot Suspected Robber Now?

A group of masked and armed men broke into the Securitas money depot in Tonbridge, Kent, on February 21, 2006, before stealing about 53 million pounds in cash. The police later learned that the depot’s staff, general manager Colin Dixon, and his family were held hostage while the gang made a swift getaway. Showtime’s ‘Catching Lightning’ chronicles the heist that shocked the whole of the United Kingdom and follows the investigation that brought the perpetrators to justice.

However, since the police were faced with numerous arrests, it was challenging for them to get to everyone on time. As a result, Keyinde “Kane” Patterson, who was suspected of being involved in the crime, managed to escape the long reach of the law. Well, let’s delve into the details and find out where Kane is at present, shall we?

Who is Keyinde “Kane” Patterson?

A native of Jamaica, Keyinde “Kane” Patterson resided in Croydon with his twin brother, Taiwo, at the time of the robbery. Readers would be surprised to know that on October 2, 2005, years before the Securitas heist, Kane was suspected of being a part of an armed gang that shot and killed Rufus Edwards and Mark Warmington at a nightclub in Croydon, South London. Sources also allege that shortly after killing the two men in cold blood, the gang traveled to Bristol, where they opened fire on a car that was carrying Asha Jama and Donna Small, along with their friend, Curtis Brooks, and a male passenger.

Reportedly, the two males managed to escape without any injuries, but Asha Jama got partially blinded after broken glass got into one of her eyes, while Donna Small suffered severe injuries that rendered her unable to walk for the rest of her life. Subsequently, eyewitnesses put Kane at the crime scene, and even though the police arrested him for the same, they were forced to let him go as there was no way to determine if he or his twin brother was involved in the shooting.

Nevertheless, Kane lived a quiet life since then before allegedly becoming a part of the Securitas Heist through a possible London underworld contact. As a part of the gang, Kane was supposed to dress up as a policeman and approach the depot manager, Colin Dixon, before kidnapping him. Sources mention that Kane reportedly did so successfully, and once Colin realized the robbers had his entire family in custody, he agreed to their demands and helped them get away with 53 million pounds in cash.

Where is Keyinde “Kane” Patterson Today?

Once the police began investigating the Securitas heist, it did not take long for them to get to makeup artist Michelle Hogg. When interrogated, Michelle confessed to helping disguise the perpetrators before the robbery and even agreed to identify them to the police. Subsequently, Michelle identified Keyinde “Kane” Patterson as one of the perpetrators and claimed he was the one who was wearing a fake police uniform on the CCTV footage. Michelle even described the exact disguise she put on Kane and was pretty confident about his involvement in the crime.

However, by the time the police managed to get an arrest warrant out for Kane, the suspect was nowhere to be found. As a last resort, law enforcement officers brought in his twin brother, Taiwo, for questioning, but even that led to a dead end. Taiwo claimed he had no idea about Kane’s whereabouts on the evening of February 21, 2006, and insisted that he and his brother weren’t so close. Readers should also note that authorities never charged Taiwo in relation to the heist, as they believed him to be innocent.

Thus, Keyinde “Kane” Patterson appears to be missing since 2006, and most people assume he has fled England. In fact, the police and several reports believe that Kane is currently hiding somewhere in the West Indies, as his family originally hails from the Caribbean region. Still, with no official confirmation of such a development, Kane’s current whereabouts are a mystery, and he remains a wanted fugitive in the United Kingdom.

Read More: Where is Jetmir Bucpapa Now?