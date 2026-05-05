Kim Copsidas-Martin: Where is Scott Freeman’s Ex-Girlfriend Now?

In December 2006, Joseph Scott Freeman abducted Karen Kummerer from Daytona Beach, Florida. Soon, the news of the crime spread far and wide, but one of the police officers had another angle. He was the brother of Kim Copsidas-Martin, a woman who had dated Freeman for a while and had broken up with him a few years before the incident. In Netflix’s ‘Worst Ex Ever,’ season 2, particularly the episode ‘Ride or Die,’ Kim is interviewed. She speaks about her own relationship with Freeman and what was going on in her mind when she heard he had abducted a woman.

Kim Copsidas-Martin Helped the Detectives With a Possible Location for Joseph Scott Freeman

Kim Copsidas first met Joseph Scott Freeman in 1991. The two had some mutual friends who introduced them to each other. Kim said that at first he came across as a gentle and loving man who, as she described, “love bombed” her. She said that she was just 21 years old and was easily swayed by the efforts he was putting in. She said that as time went by, he allegedly started getting more and more aggressive during normal conversations and arguments. Kim accused him of holding her against the wall by her neck and alleged that it had happened many times.

Kim said that even then, Freeman was allegedly not making any money and used to borrow money from his mother to cover all his expenses. She added that she often thought she would leave him, but she was young and felt she loved him. According to her accounts, on January 19, 2000, she allegedly found some steroids in her wardrobe, which allegedly led to a violent confrontation. She said that is when she decided to leave him and never looked back after dating him for 9 years.

In late November 2006, when she got a call from her brother telling her that Freeman had abducted a woman, Kim was very concerned. She told him that her former boyfriend had a close friend in North Carolina who could be heading there, which helped the police in the chase. She said she was very worried about Karen Kummerer and believed Freeman could do her harm.

Kim Copsidas-Martin is Leading a Fulfilling Life Surrounded by Her Kids and Grandkids Today

Kim Copsidas is now Kim Copsidas-Martin. It seems likely that, shortly after ending her relationship, she met Paul Martin and they tied the knot in 2003. In February 2026, they celebrated 23 years of being happily married together. Kim is now based out of Port Orange, Florida, and has a loving family around her. She has two kids, a son and a daughter, and two grandchildren as well, who bring so much joy to her life every single day. She is originally from Farmingville, New York, but this new life is everything she had hoped for and more, and she continues to cherish it deeply.

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