Kimberly Dunkin: Where is the Killer Now?

In June 2007, Kimberly Dunkin received a call from her mother-in-law while at work, urging her to come home immediately. Upon arriving, she learned that her husband and brother-in-law had taken her 15-year-old son to confront some boys responsible for sending them hoax calls and messages. Kimberly rushed to the scene, but during the ensuing altercation, one of the boys was killed, and another sustained life-altering injuries. Kimberly and her family members present at the incident were all charged with murder. In the Netflix episode of ‘I Am a Killer’ titled ‘A Common Purpose,’ she shares her perspective on why she believes she deserved a lighter sentence and discusses her claims of being treated unfairly by the justice system.

Kimberly Dunkin Alleged That She Was Abused as a Teenager

Kimberly Elaine was born on November 15, 1971, in rural Missouri. She described her childhood as challenging and unstable. Without knowing her father, she grew up with her mother, who had multiple partners and was married five times. She shared that this constant change disrupted her sense of stability and security at home. Kimberly also alleged that in 1987, she was physically and sexually abused by one of her stepfathers, and the abuse persisted for some time. She expressed feeling trapped during that period but ultimately managed to escape the situation.

In 1991, at the age of 20, Kimberly found love and got married. A year later, she welcomed her son and began rebuilding her life. She worked as a waitress, and for the first time, she felt hopeful about her future. However, as her marriage grew strained, Kimberly turned to alcohol—a dependency she had struggled with as a teenager—which resurfaced in her life. Following her divorce, she admitted to having little recollection of that period. In 1997, she met Terry Dunkin and became completely reliant on him. Just 16 days after meeting, they decided to get married.

In 1997, Kimberly moved into a home where Terry lived with his mother. She brought her son along, and initially, things seemed to be going well. She described the beginning of their life together as aligning with her expectations, but over time, she began to see another side of Terry. She claimed that he started verbally abusing her. While he was never physically aggressive, his words deeply impacted her confidence. Kimberly felt she had no choice but to remain in the marriage. The situation became even more challenging when Terry’s brother, Jerry Broyles, moved into the same house. Jerry struggled with drug dependency, which contributed to a tense and unhealthy atmosphere in the home.

Kimberly Dunkin Claimed that She Had Been at the Scene of the Crime to Protect Her Son

On June 10, 2007, Kimberly Dunkin was working at the front desk of a bowling alley in Lebanon, Missouri, just a short walk from her home. While at work, she received a call from her mother-in-law, who informed her that they had been receiving hoax calls and texts. Kimberly explained that her family had been dealing with such calls for some time. Concerned, she left work and headed home to find out what was happening. Upon arriving, she discovered that her son, along with Terry and Jerry, were no longer at the house. Her mother-in-law explained that the three of them had arranged to confront the callers at a nearby park.

Kimberly explained that she was terrified for her 15-year-old son and rushed to the scene. Upon arriving, she witnessed Terry and Jerry already engaged in a violent confrontation with two individuals, using baseball bats and a tire iron. Kimberly claimed that she tried to intervene and break up the fight. However, when it became apparent that the police might be called, she, her husband, her son, and her brother-in-law fled the scene. The two individuals involved were later identified as 17-year-old Matthew Bankston and Zachary Jones. The latter passed away a few hours later, while the former sustained life-altering injuries.

The police quickly apprehended Kimberly, Terry, Jerry, and Kimberly’s son, arresting all four on charges of murder. Since her son was a minor, his charges were later reduced. In February 2009, Kimberly’s trial began, during which she pleaded not guilty to the murder charge. She maintained that she had not attacked anyone and had been at the scene solely out of concern for her son. She argued that she was being unfairly held accountable for the actions of others and did not express remorse. However, the prosecution presented a taped recording from her initial interview, in which she admitted to grabbing Matthew by the neck and thinking she might kill him.

Kimberly Dunkin is Serving Two Life Sentences Today

The prosecution revealed that the two young boys, Matthew and Zachary, had mistakenly sent messages to Jerry’s girlfriend. When Jerry confronted them over the phone, they dismissed his threats, not taking him seriously. The family, however, assumed that the boys were responsible for the prank calls they had been receiving for weeks, which led to the confrontation escalating. They lured the boys to the park, where the tragic events unfolded. Based on the evidence presented during the trial, Kimberly was found guilty of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and first-degree assault. She was sentenced to two life terms and two additional 50-year sentences, all set to run concurrently.

Before Kimberly’s trial began, her husband, Terry, took his own life, and her brother-in-law, Jerry, accepted a plea deal. Matthew, who survived the attack, suffered from seizures as a result of his injuries and tragically passed away in 2013. She has maintained that she had no involvement in Matthew’s later death and argues that her sentence is unreasonably harsh. Despite her claims, all of her appeals have been denied. The prosecution has consistently asserted that Kimberly, as an adult, played an active role in ambushing two teenagers without justification and failed to intervene or offer help. Now 53 years old, she is incarcerated at the Chillicothe Correctional Institution. With her appeals denied and her sentence upheld, the likelihood of her being released remains slim.

