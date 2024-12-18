Kirby Staib Murder: Where is Kevin Parker Now?

In October 2016, police responded to reports of gunshots in Wardsboro, Vermont, a quiet and peaceful community where such crimes were virtually unheard of. Upon arriving at the scene, authorities discovered Kirby Staib had been shot to death near his home. As investigators spoke with Kirby’s parents and girlfriend, it quickly became clear that the situation was far more complex than it initially seemed. The details of the case, along with the evidence that led to identifying the perpetrator, are explored in ID’s episode of ‘Fear Thy Neighbor’ titled ‘Cold Blood Country.’

Kirby Staib Was Shot Outside the House He Shared With His Parents

Kirby Robert “Kirb” Staib was born on August 11, 1974, to Donald and Joan Staib. Along with a brother as a childhood companion, he grew up surrounded by immense love and care in Wardsboro, Vermont. After graduating from Leland & Gray High School in 1993, Kirby began working at Stratton Mountain Ski Area before securing a position as an equipment specialist with the Vermont State Highway Department. Known for his strong work ethic and diligence, He always prioritized his responsibilities and took pride in his work. When an opportunity arose to work as a general contractor in the Wardsboro area, he embraced it wholeheartedly.

Considering the age of his parents, Kirby decided it was best to move in with them to provide support. The family settled into their home on Gilfeather Road, and when he began dating Laurie Gallagher, she moved in with them as well, creating a sense of stability and contentment in his life. However, this tranquility was shattered on the afternoon of October 18, 2016. Around 4 pm, police responded to reports of gunfire near Kirby’s home. Upon arrival, they found Laurie sitting beside him, and he had been severely shot. Before medical help could arrive, he had already passed away.

Kirby Staib’s Family Alleged That His Killer Was Hostile Since a Long Time

The police began speaking with those close to Kirby to piece together what had happened. The first name his family mentioned was their neighbor, Kevin Parker. They explained that when Kevin initially moved into the property next door, he and Kirby had been friends who often went boating and fishing together. He even parked some of his trucks on Kevin’s property with no issues. However, their relationship began to deteriorate after an incident where the alarm on one of his vehicles went off late at night. An allegedly angry Kevin confronted Kirby, demanding he remove the trucks from his property immediately, and that marked the beginning of their strained relationship.

Kirby’s family recounted that tensions with Kevin escalated steadily after the initial conflict. The latter soon built a boundary around his property using boulders, preventing Kirby from accessing the area to park his vehicles. Following this, he reportedly began complaining about Kirby’s horse, Pete, who would occasionally stray onto neighboring properties. According to the family, the situation took a darker turn one night after Kevin expressed frustration over Pete leaving droppings on his lawn. They claimed to have later discovered dead animal carcasses on their property, which they strongly suspected was Kevin’s doing. Despite reporting these incidents to the police, there was no substantial evidence or grievance severe enough to warrant action at the time.

Kirby Staib’s Killer Made the Call to the Police Himself and Claimed Self Defense

Laurie Gallagher shared that the family, weary of the ongoing tension, decided to take a short trip to escape the daily stress. However, upon their return, they were shocked to discover approximately 80 bullet holes in their roof. They immediately contacted the police and accused Kevin Parker of being responsible, but there was no evidence to support their claim. Laurie also recounted an incident where Kirby Staib confronted Kevin about firing shots nearby, as it was disturbing his elderly mother. She alleged that during the confrontation, he had fired at Kirby but missed every time. Although the police were involved again, he denied any involvement, and no charges were filed against him.

Laurie recounted that on the afternoon of October 18, 2016, she and Kirby’s mother were sitting in the living room when they heard gunshots. Initially, they dismissed the noise as insignificant. However, the sound of a neighbor shouting and approaching police sirens prompted Laurie to rush outside, where she found Kirby had been fatally shot. She immediately informed the police of her suspicions, pointing to their neighbor, Kevin. Upon investigation, officers found him barricaded inside his house. Surprisingly, he was the one who had called the police, claiming that he fired in self-defense after Kirby allegedly confronted him with a gun. He eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.

Kevin Parker is Living Life as a Free Man Today

Following his arrest in 2016, Kevin Parker was released on bond while awaiting trial. However, due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors, the trial did not commence until 2023. By this time, both of Kirby Staib’s parents had passed away. During the trial, prosecutors argued that the bullets recovered from the scene were all fired from Kevin’s gun and presented no evidence to suggest that Kirby had acted in a hostile or threatening manner. Despite this, Kevin’s defense team maintained a self-defense claim. The jury swiftly delivered a verdict of not guilty, and he was acquitted. Shortly after, he moved out of the area and now lives a private and discreet life.

