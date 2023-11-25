Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ is Married to a Celebrity Stylist Başak Dizer

Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ has not only become a global phenomenon, but he has long held an illustrious position in the Turkish movie industry, consistently ranking among the highest-paid actors. Renowned for his versatility, Tatlıtuğ has successfully ventured into various genres, showcasing his acting prowess and capturing the hearts of audiences. His portrayal of the character Mehmet in ‘Last Call to Istanbul‘ catapulted him further into the limelight, sparking extensive discussions about his remarkable talent. Amid the heightened interest in his professional achievements, the curiosity surrounding Tatlıtuğ’s personal life has also intensified. As fans and critics alike delve into the details of his captivating career and delve deeper into the enigma that is Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ, the actor continues to be a prominent and captivating figure in the entertainment industry.

Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ Used to Play Basketball

Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ, born on 27 October 1983 in Adana, hails from a family deeply rooted in a bakery business with a rich century-old legacy. The dynamics of his life took a significant turn when his father fell ill, prompting Tatlıtuğ to relocate to Istanbul in pursuit of better medical care. During his time in Istanbul, he became involved with various basketball clubs, eventually taking up professional play in the U18 basketball league. Despite demonstrating considerable prowess on the court, his basketball journey came to an abrupt halt when he dislocated his leg, leading him to shift his focus. Subsequently, Tatlıtuğ pursued higher education, graduating from Istanbul Kultur University in 2013.

Having already dipped his toes into the world of acting during his childhood, including a noteworthy stint as the voice actor for the Turkish adaptation of ‘Toy Story 3,’ Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ embarked on a career that initially delved into the realms of modeling. His early foray also saw him as the host of pageants and shows. It was through these experiences that Tatlıtuğ found his entry point into the television and film industry, a journey that officially began in 2013 with ‘Kelebeğin Rüyası.’ Since then, there has been no looking back for the versatile actor.

Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ and His Wife Başak Dizer Keep Their Relationship Private

Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ’s romantic journey led him to Başak Dizer when she served as a celebrity stylist for the TV show ‘Medcezir’ in 2013. The couple experienced an immediate connection, sparking a romance that has endured since. Before her relationship with Tatlıtuğ, Başak Dizer had a brief marriage with Oren Fransez. As a notable figure in the fashion industry, her union with Tatlıtuğ culminated in a joyous marriage ceremony held in the Turkish embassy in 2016, after three years of dating. The couple’s nuptials were a beautiful celebration, marking the beginning of a shared chapter in their lives.

Başak Dizer holds a degree from Marmara University and has furthered her education at prestigious institutions like London Central St. Martins and London College of Fashion. In addition to her prominent role in the fashion industry, Dizer has showcased her versatility by taking on acting roles in films such as ‘The Family’ and ‘Black Money Love.’ Beyond her successes, she has carved her mark as the founder of Room, a notable fashion showroom, and the driving force behind Bi Kutu Kombin, an e-commerce website. Despite her public presence, Dizer maintains a discreet stance on her private life, notably her marriage to Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ, refraining from extensive discussions about her personal affairs.

While explaining this, she said, “The more you live your marriage and private life in secret, the less interference from outside, the less you are talked about. Also, by nature, I am not a person who likes to share my private life publicly. Kivanc is the same. The most important building blocks of marriage are respect and understanding.” She did, however, share her feelings for her husband and said, “Having fun together, having a good time, sharing joy, enthusiasm and of course sadness together; laughing together, traveling, spending quality time; to be able to meet each other; complementing and nurturing each other. There is always love in what I say. It’s hard to have a great time without falling in love. “

Tatlıtuğ also considers Dizer to be the most important pillar of his life. He has said, “The greatest comfort in my life is Başak. She always takes her decisions logically. Başak drew attention with her words. She is the person who balances me in life. I learned to love Başak in a different way every day. Because loving too much is not enough. Loving a person begins when you strive for her happiness. When I feel the happiness in her eyes, my stomach is full. This is such a thing.”

Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ and Başak Dizer Have a Son

In April 2022, Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ and Başak Dizer joyously welcomed their son, whom they named Kurt Efe. The arrival of their child has been transformative for the couple, with both parents expressing profound changes since becoming parents. Tatlıtuğ shared that the bonding with his son began even before his birth, emphasizing the gratitude he feels for the precious addition to their lives. The family of three has created a warm and loving home that is filled with love.

