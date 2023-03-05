Klaus Barkowksy: Where is Nutella Gang’s Ex-Leader Now?

Based on a true story, Amazon Prime Video’s German period drama series ‘The Pimp No F**ing Fairytale’ or ‘Luden: Könige Der Reeperbahn’ follows the rise of the notorious Nutella gang and its charismatic young leader, Klaus Barkowksy (Aaron Hilmer). At the start of the series, Barkowksy is an aspiring artist who realizes that the people who have money in his neighborhood are all pimps. His life changes after he meets Jutta (Jeanette Hain), a local prostitute who teaches him how the business works. With Jutta’s help, Barkowksy becomes a prominent player in the sex industry of Hamburg-St. Pauli. The central character of the series, Barkowski, is based on a real-life pimp. If you are wondering where he is about four decades after the show’s timeline, we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Who is Klaus Barkowksy?

In ‘The Pimp No F**ing Fairytale,’ Klaus Barkowksy desperately wants to be successful, but he lives in St. Pauli, where people hardly ever become wealthy through conventional means. Young Barkowksy has seen the cars that the pimps belonging to the GMBH gang drive and decides to become one himself.

Predictably, this venture faces a multitude of problems. The GMBH becomes the bitterest enemy of Barkowski’s gang. Then there is Wilfried “Frieda” Schulz, the godfather of St. Pauli, who also becomes agitated with the rapid rise of Barkowski. The young protagonist hires two of his closest friends, Bernd and Andy, to take care of the finance and security of the business, respectively. In the show, Barkowksy comes up with the name Nutella for his gang.

Some of the things happened a bit differently in real life. For instance, the members of the GMBH gang began calling their rivals Nutella gang to mock them, claiming that Barkowksy and his associates needed to eat more Nutella bread to get stronger. At the height of his career in the sex industry, Barkowksy operated out of his headquarters at the Eros Center, in the Reeperbahn entertainment district, located in the St. Pauli district in Hamburg, Germany, and was reportedly earning 10,000 marks a day.

In 1989, Barkowksy went to jail after organizing a knife-throwing event in a neighborhood bistro, where a 21-year-old girl apparently was stuck with a blade. On January 24, 1986, an article published in the Hamburger Abendblatt claimed he was shot. This later turned out to be incorrect.

Where is Klaus Barkowksy Now?

After leaving the sex industry for good, Barkowksy struggled with a drinking problem. These days, he is an accomplished painter who predominantly works with brushes, scrapers, combs, spatula, and hands. He doesn’t like to use an easel, preferring to place the canvas on the ground. He primarily uses acrylic on canvas, wood, or fabric and seldom on furniture, clothes, and lamps. Some of his paintings, including ‘Domenica in the Sky’ and ‘Electric Chair,’ have reportedly brought in several thousand euros. Barkowksy continues to live in Hamburg, where his abstract art and colorful past have effectively turned him into a celebrity.

Also a native of Hamburg, Hilmer never met Barkowksy in person. “I didn’t meet him personally, we only spoke briefly on the phone once,” the actor explained in an interview with Prisma. “I was on the set then. But that only lasted about ten minutes. The series is inspired by his story, but it’s not his story one-to-one. He wasn’t specifically involved in my work, but of course I prepared myself with photos and video clips.”

Barkowksy is one of the few people from the Nutella gang to leave the sex industry alive. In March 2023, he attended the premiere of ‘The Pimp No F**ing Fairytale’ and subsequently took to Instagram to thank the creator of the show, writing that he attended the premiere and believed that the show would be a hit. Barkowksy continued, “Of course, the story from back then in St. Pauli can never be reproduced 1:1, but that’s not the goal either: it’s a fictional story based on true events, in this case on my earlier time in the neighborhood.”

