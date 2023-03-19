Kou Yang Murder: Where is Karina See Her Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Evil Lives Here: The Hole in the Backyard’ narrates the brutal murder of 50-year-old Kou Yang in Saint Paul, Minnesota, in July 2021. The police found his body around a month later buried underneath his own residence. It did not take the investigators long to catch the perpetrator once Kou’s body was found since multiple witnesses had informed the police who the killer might be. So, who killed Kou, and where are they now? Let’s find out.

How Did Kou Yang Die?

Kou Yang, 50, was reported missing by an unknown caller to 911, requesting the police to check his residence in Saint Paul in Ramsey County, Minnesota, on July 22, 2021. The anonymous caller alleged Kou had not been seen by his co-workers or friends for several days. His former wife, Karina See Her, 40, also reported the same to the authorities the same day. The police conducted a welfare check and Karine alleged she had last seen him on July 1, claiming Kou had visited relatives in Oklahoma.

According to news reports, Kou had family ties to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and might have been driving a white 2014 GMC Savanna cargo van with MN plate GMS420 at the time of his disappearance. After receiving a third report from Kou’s 17-year-old stepdaughter, Mailine Yang, about Kou going missing and information about other suspicious activities, the police went to his residence a week later, on July 29. This time the authorities brought along a cadaver dog, who started sniffing the door and handle of the newly-constructed shed in the backyard.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension dug beneath the shed and uncovered a body wrapped in “some type of material.” The County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the body belonged to Kou and conducted an autopsy to find two bullet wounds in the back of his head. A forensics team also combed through the house to find blood underneath the fresh paint of a bedroom wall and all in the garage and the laundry room. The coroner also determined that Kou had been murdered around or on June 1.

Who Killed Kou Yang?

Karina S. Her, 40, was charged in Ramsey County District Court with second-degree intentional murder in connection with the death of 50-year-old Kou Yang, the victim in one of St. Paul’s 16 homicides of the year. On July 22, a caller to 911 requested a welfare check regarding Yang, given that he had not been seen in a few weeks. Karina also called 911 that day and said her former husband has not been seen since July 1. She said they still lived in the same home in the 1100 block of Kennard Street despite being divorced.

Yet another call was made to 911 about Yang, this one from his 17-year-old stepdaughter who suspected her mother had killed him. The 17-year-old got a text from her 12-year-old sister revealing that Karina and the younger girl drove to the Taylors Falls, Minn., area, where Karina took a bag holding a long object into the woods and came back to the vehicle without it. The 17-year-old told authorities that when she came home on July 2, a hole had been dug in a backyard garden that was covered with a tarp-like item. Karina later built a shed over the hole.

Despite no longer being married, the pair still lived together in their St. Paul home. Kou claimed that on June 30, she woke up in the middle of the night to find Yang gone. She did not follow up in looking for him, saying he’d left home “many times in the past,” and would get mad any time she’d try to look for him. After the older daughter called the police, the 12-year-old sent allegedly her another text that read: “Mommy is suspicious.” The older daughter said she had been staying with friends at the time of her stepfather’s disappearance, encouraged by her mother to stay away from the home.

The 17-year-old visited the Yang-Her home on July 2 and discovered a hole in the backyard with a “tarp-like item” covering it. The teen also noticed security cameras, controlled by an app on Her’s phone, were removed from the garage. In the days following the daughter’s July 2 visit, Karina built a shed on top of the hole. Karina See Her “denied she had an argument with (Yang) the night he went missing,” a police sergeant told the Pioneer Press. Karina also gave a reason for the foul smell.

“When asked about something that smelled really bad in her backyard around the week of July 5, 2021, Karina said there was a lot of pigeon poop from a coop they had,” according to the complaint. A search warrant was issued, and cadaver dogs led to the body of Kou Yang in the hole under the shed. He had been shot twice in the back of the head. Furthermore, police found blood spatter on the painted wall of the bedroom, according to the Press. Blood was also found in a carpet-cleaning vacuum in the garage.

Where is Karina See Her Now?

Karina See Her was arrested on Saturday for second-degree murder with intent, not-premeditated, according to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office jail roster. She remains in custody in lieu of $2 million bail and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday. She pleaded guilty to killing her ex-husband 50-year-old Kou Yang. She was sentenced on March 29, 2022, to nearly 22 years in prison for shooting Yang in the head and burying his body in the backyard of their home in St. Paul.

Ramsey County District Court Judge Leonardo Castrol sentenced Her to 261 months after a plea in February. She pleaded guilty to second-degree intentional murder without premeditation. At the sentencing hearing, Yang’s daughter Pasha Yang delivered an emotional speech describing her father as “caring” and “hardworking.” “No human being deserves such a horrible death,” she said. Yang said the defendant should be in prison for life for the killing of her father.

