Where Are Kouri Richins’ Mom and Kids Now?

CBS’ ’48 Hours: The People v. Kouri Richins’ tells the story of Kouri Richins, whose husband, Eric Richins, passed away on March 4, 2022. Though she insisted the death of the father of her three children had been an accident, the authorities arrested her about a year later and charged her with murder. Given the complicated nature of the case, the public had been eager to know more about those close to this story, which includes Kouri Richins’ mother, Lisa Darden, and her three sons, Carter, Ashton, and Weston Richins.

Lisa Darden Remains Firm About Her Daughter’s Innocence

We are starting off with Lisa Darden, Kouri’s mother, who has recently opened up about her opinion regarding the case involving her daughter and her late son-in-law. “For anyone who knows Kouri, she could not have done this. She’d never do this.” the mother insisted during her appearance in the CBS series. She also recalled what Kouri herself had told her regarding the fateful night that Eric Richins passed away.

Additionally, Lisa had opened up about how Kouri had built her house-flipping business and had apparently been in the process of gaining a huge contract when her husband passed away. “Her and Eric sat down with an accountant one time, and he said, if you can get it done and stay under budget, you could walk away with $12 million,” Lisa explained while talking about the project that the couple was apparently looking forward to.

Carter Richins’ Family is Divided

At a very young age, Carter Richns received one shock after another. First, his father, Eric Richins, passed away on March 4, 2022. His mother, Kouri Richins, might have been known for her house-flipping business, but she decided to channel her writing skills to write ‘Are You With Me?’ Published on March 5, 2023, the book was seemingly meant to be a way for Carter and his brothers to learn how to grieve their father properly after such a tragic loss.

However, Carter’s life was likely turned upside down once more when his mother, Kouri, was arrested for the murder of his father, Eric. She was also charged with several counts of drug possession. Though not featured in the CBS show, it is evident that Carter is still quite young. While his mother’s side of the family maintains that Kouri is innocent, his father’s sisters are pushing for Kouri to be investigated.

Ash Richins Lost His Father at a Young Age

Ashton “Ash” Richins was about nine years old when his father, Eric Richins, passed away. As stated by his maternal grandmother, Lisa Darden, Ash’s mother, Kouri had been with him right before she allegedly discovered that her husband had passed away. She said they had gone to bed about 9:00 p.m. or 9:15 p.m. She went and lay with Ash. Ashton, the 9-year-old son, has always had major nightmares,” Lisa explained on the CBS show. “And when she went back to get in her bed, he [Eric] was cold. She went to push on him, and he didn’t respond.” Given that his mother is in prison and his father has passed away, Ash’s life is undeniably in turmoil, and we offer him and his brothers our full support so that they can bear through these challenging times.

Weston Richins is Leading a Private Life.

Not unlike his brothers Ash and Carter Richins, Weston Richins had to go through extreme turmoil at a very young age. When his father, Eric Richins, passed away on March 4, 2022, Weston and his two brothers had seemingly been less than ten years of age. When his mother, Kouri Richins, was arrested for the murder of his father, Weston likely went through challenges that few can imagine. Despite the extremely public nature of Kouri’s trial and everything surrounding the issues, the faces of Weston and his brothers have been kept away from the media. The three boys are likely trying to regain some form of normalcy during such trying times, and we hope that they are receiving support from those surrounding them, both friends and family.

