Is Kulkarni Dead? Did Dalip Tahil Leave The Family Man?

Prime Video’s ‘The Family Man’ follows the story of Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man who works for intelligence in the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC). The third season takes him to the Northeastern section of India, where he comes face-to-face with an enemy backed by some very powerful people. The mission begins as an effort to bring peace to the region by finalising a deal between the government and the local groups. This task is led by Gautam Kulkarni, the head of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), who also serves as a mentor and father figure to Srikant. Because Kulkarni has been such an important character in the show so far, the sudden turn of events at the end of the first season delivers quite a shock. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Kulkarni’s Death Marks a Shocking Twist for Srikant Tiwari

The third season of ‘The Family Man’ shifts the focus to the Seven Sisters of India, underscoring the conflict that has gripped the nation. Prime Minister Basu expresses her desire to bring peace to the region, and a major step in that direction is to ensure that Project Sahakar functions as planned. The project aims to bring the leaders of the region’s different rebel groups to the table, where the government can negotiate terms with them and start working towards a common goal for the development of the people. Several people have collaborated to bring this plan to fruition, with the most important of them being NIA head Gautam Kulkarni. He has utilized every resource at his disposal to secure the meeting that will kickstart the project. It is he who brought David Khuzou into the fold, who then used his goodwill and influence to broker the meeting.

Overall, the deal would be beneficial for the general public, but there are some individuals who don’t want it to succeed. It is revealed that India has been in talks regarding an arms deal, which is being brokered by a billionaire named Dwaraknath. He is working with an organization called the Collective, which will become the country’s new supplier of weapons. This is a significant step for the country, because making a deal with the Collective would mean breaking off from former allies and weapons suppliers like Russia. Moreover, India’s increasing its arsenal would cause a stir in its neighboring countries like Pakistan and China, who would also want to upgrade their weapons stock. Thus, the deal would intensify the arms race, and the Collective would profit greatly from it by positioning itself as a primary supplier of weapons to all parties.

However, if Project Sahakar is successful and things stabilize in the Northeast, the threat of war and incursion from neighboring countries would subside, and India would no longer need to focus on weapons. This is why it becomes crucial for the Collective to disrupt the peace talks, allowing them to push their own agenda. For this purpose, the people behind the project must go, and that includes Kulkarni. For this, a man named Rukma is hired, and he proves to be quite efficient at his job. On the morning of the meeting, when Kulkarni is on his way, Rukma and his men intercept his team and open fire on them. While David is killed on the spot, Srikant manages to drive away with Kulkarni in the backseat. However, Rukma and his men follow them. The villain places a bomb on the car’s door, which leads it to crash. While Kulkarni survives the crash, when he comes out of the car, he is shot dead by Rukma.

Kulkarni’s Tragic Fate Confirms the Departure of Dalip Tahil

Over the years, ‘The Family Man’ has delivered some shocking deaths. Given that it follows the story of spies and secret agencies, with the operatives working in a high-stakes environment, it makes sense that one or two of them would face the dark reality of the profession. The last season saw the tragic death of Milind, and this season, the stakes get higher with the death of Gautam Kulkarni. This death is a major blow to the government because Kulkarni is not a general agent of the agency, and his death cannot be considered a professional hazard. He is the head of the NIA and a central figure in ensuring the country remains safe from all the threats that surround it. But this is not the only reason why his death hits so hard.

Kulkarni’s connection to Srikant has been more than that of co-workers. He has been a father figure to Srikant, so watching him die in front of his eyes takes a massive toll on the protagonist, setting him on a path of revenge. The character’s death also paves the way for actor Dalip Tahil’s departure from the show. The veteran actor has been a part of the Prime Video series since its first season and has played an instrumental role in establishing the universe, while also adding depth to Srikant’s personal and professional life. The actor, who has worked in over 100 films in Bollywood and is largely known for his villainous roles, has carved out an important place for himself in the show. Even in his absence, he will remain a cornerstone figure for Srikant and will be missed as the protagonist’s story progresses.

Read More: Is The Family Man Based on a True Story?