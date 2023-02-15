Kumba Sesay Murder: Where is Leroy Stoots Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Homicide Hunter: American Detective: Radio Silence’ chronicles the gruesome murder of 31-year-old Kumba Sesay in Houston, Texas, in July 2016. Based on tips provided by different members of the public, the investigators were able to solve the homicide within a few weeks of the crime. If you’re intrigued to know the killer’s identity and current whereabouts, we’ve your back. Let’s begin then, shall we?

How Did Kumba Sesay Die?

Born to parents who were immigrants from Sierra Leone, Kumba Mariatu “Marie” Sesay was an aspiring model and a radio jockey from Houston, Texas. According to her family, she had a moderately successful modeling career and was on her path to success. She was also working as a host of a popular internet radio show, where she would interview people on controversial topics and present upcoming hip-hop stars to the community.

Her friend, Latausha White, stated, “She had ambitions and dreams, and she was going to use the platform to get where she needed to be.” A bright individual and a go-getter, Kumba’s family thought she was going to make something of herself. Another of her friend (who did not wish to be identified) reminisced, “She would come over and eat up all my food and flip through my Netflix without finding one thing to watch. And then we would start talking about business and talking about God. That’s what I’m going to miss about her.”

Hence, it came as a shock when her body was discovered near Southwind Street and Jutland Road, across the street from Jones Futures Academy, in Houston, on July 3, 2016. The 31-year-old was shot dead with a single gunshot to the head and appeared to have been beaten with severe head trauma. The investigators noticed she still had her jewelry on, ruling out the possibility of a robbery. They were able to confirm her identity with the help of her fingerprint. The medical examiner found a close contact wound with no sign of any projectile.

Who Killed Kumba Sesay?

According to the Texan legislature, all drivers have to submit their fingerprints to obtain a driving license. The officers of the Houston Police Department ran the female victim’s fingerprint through the database to identify her as Kumba. The investigators also checked the surveillance footage obtained from a security camera of Jones Futures Academy, situated across the street from the crime scene. They could see a car stopping by the side of the road, and an individual dumping a body before driving off.

The footage corresponded with the evidence provided by the transfer blood at the crime scene, indicating she had been murdered somewhere else and dumped there. The officers talked with Kumba’s mother and brother to learn she had returned home on July 2 at around 11:00 am and informed her mother that she was going to be at a party later that evening. Her family also disclosed to the detectives about a bitter ex-boyfriend named David Gabriel. According to the show, their relationship went south over money.

Kumba’s brother informed the officers about his sister driving a blue 2004 Volkswagen Beetle, and the police put out a BOLO on the car. They also brought David in for questioning but had to release him after his alibi checked out on the night of the murder. As they seemed to run out of lead, the investigators were informed that Kumba’s burnt car had been found across a Texas Southern University dormitory. The arson officers had run the number plate and found it linked to a homicide investigation.

The forensic experts were able to obtain Kumba’s blood from the driver’s door and other DNA evidence. The officers reviewed the surveillance footage of a CCTV installed by the University to find someone parking the missing vehicle on July 4 at around 2:07 am. The footage also revealed an individual returning to the spot on July 5 in a dark sedan and escaping after setting the Beetle on fire. The police were also contacted by a warehouse owner further east of the crime scene. He told them his employees had found an ID card on the parking lot after a party had finished at around 10:30-11:00 am on July 2.

The ID belonged to Kumba, and it had blood smudges all over. The investigators interviewed Kumba’s employer to learn she had been dating an individual called Leroy Stoots, then 41. According to Latausha, Leroy was jealous of Kumba’s popularity and enraged when she invited another female jockey to co-host with her over him. The officers looked into Leroy to discover he had been imprisoned before for murder he committed in 1992 and was sentenced to 45 years in prison in May 1994.

However, Leroy got out on parole in December 2011 after serving less than half of his sentence. The most damning evidence the police found against Leroy was when one of his cousins, Darrell Isle, called the authorities to inform them Leroy had come over to his place in the late hours of July 2. According to Darrell, Leroy had scratches all over his face and blood on his clothes. He left after getting a new set of clothes but mistakenly left his boots behind.

Where is Leroy Stoots Now?

The officers also discovered that Leroy’s daughter had the same make of sedan seen in the surveillance footage found at the University. They brought the daughter in, who reluctantly admitted to driving her father to the University on July 5. They also found Kumba’s blood on Leroy’s boots, and his DNA inside her car and her clothes.

Confirming that he was the killer, the police arrested Leroy on July 19 and charged him with the first-degree murder of Kumba. Leroy denied the murder charge and he went on trial in 2017. He, then 43, was charged with murder and sentenced to life in prison. According to official court records, the 48-year-old is serving his prison sentence at the H. H. Coffield Unit in unincorporated Anderson County, Texas. His inmate records state he will be eligible for parole in July 2046.

