Based on a Japanese light novel series written by Light Tuchihi and illustrated by Youta, ‘Kyuukyoku Shinka shita Full Dive RPG ga Genjitsu yori mo Kusoge Dattara’ or simply ‘Full Dive’ is a horror comedy fantasy anime series. It tells the story of Hiro Yuuki, a teenager and avid gamer whose greatest enjoyment in life is playing highly immersive virtual reality massively multiplayer online role-playing games (VMMMORPG). When Hiro fails to obtain the copy of a game he desperately wants to play, he visits a questionable gaming store and is coaxed to buy a ten-year-old game. But as soon as he turns it on, Hiro realizes that it seeks to emulate real-life to a dangerous degree. Here is everything you need to know about the pilot episode of the series.

Kyuukyoku Shinka Episode 1 Release Date

‘Kyuukyoku Shinka’ Episode 1 is set to premiere on April 7, 2021, on AT-X, Tokyo MX, SUN, KBS Kyoto, and BS11. Studio ENGI developed the series, with Kazuya Miura serving as the director and Kenta Ihara serving as the main scriptwriter. Ryosuke Nakanishi composed the music, and Kevin Yuuta Kenmotsu designed the characters. Mayu Maeshima performed the opening theme “ANSWER,” and Ayana Taketatsu, Ai Fairouz, Shiori Izawa, and Aoi Koga sang the ending theme “Kisuida!”. Season 1 of ‘Kyuukyoku Shinka’ has 12 episodes in total.

Where to Watch Kyuukyoku Shinka Online?

Viewers in the US, Canada, Ireland, and the UK can watch ‘Kyuukyoku Shinka’ episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation. The Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions of the episodes will also be available on the platform for its Latin American viewers. People in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions of the episodes can also be viewed on the streaming site. The viewers in Australia and New Zealand can catch the English subtitled versions on AnimeLab.

Kyuukyoku Shinka Episode 1 Spoilers

In episode 1, a detailed look at the world inside the game might be given. The show might offer a commentary on the otaku lifestyle and how its affecting young men and women of today. Hiro might meet his bullies from middle school and has to give up part of the money he might have with him. This might lead to his visit to the questionable gaming shop and meeting with Reona Kisaragi, who might cleverly convince him to buy the 10-year-old game.

Hiro might commit certain mistakes early in the game that might lead to disastrous consequences. Hiro initially might have trouble grasping how deliberately close to real-life the game is. He might come across several girls, each of whom has different agendas.

Read More: Best Fantasy Anime Shows of All Time