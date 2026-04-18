LaDawn Colvin: What Happened to Jade Marie Colvin’s Mom?

In the case of Jade Colvin, who was last heard from by her family in March 2017 while on a farm in Decorah, Iowa, she had gone to the farm owned by James Bachmurski, who was in a relationship with her mother, LaDawn Colvin. The latter had lost custody of her daughter a few years earlier and has been considered a central figure in the connection between Jade and her alleged killer. CBS’s ’48 Hours: Jade Colvin Is Missing’ paints a picture of the whole case and shows how LaDawn became the link in the investigation and related events.

LaDawn Colvin Had Been Living on James Bachmurski’s Farm When Her Daughter Visited

LaDawn Colvin was born on June 18, 1969, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Her mother, Sandra Fay Miller Stevens, raised LaDawn and her siblings, Michael, Glen, Rick, Diana, and Tina, on her own, and she devoted herself completely to them. By the mid-2010s, LaDawn was living in Iowa with her children. Her daughters, Jade Colvin and Summer Colvin, were raised in what prosecutors later described as a fairly unstable environment, with allegations of drug use in the household. Summer has claimed that she was allegedly trafficked, while Jade had reportedly run away from home twice. In June 2015, when Jade ran away from her home in Des Moines, Iowa, she was found living with a family member in Arizona.

LaDawn had met James Bachmurski through an online dating platform and later went to live with him on his farm in Decorah, Iowa. He alleged that she did not know anything about his conversations with Jade, even though they had been in contact. It was at this farm that Jade was last seen on March 30, 2017. LaDawn was still living on the farm at the time, but she did not report her daughter missing. The reason for her decision remains unknown, but according to alleged accounts from some friends, she returned to the farm later in the year to look for her daughter. She most likely believed that her daughter had run away again.

LaDawn Colvin Passed Away Before Her Daughter’s Case Was Solved

Not much is known about what happened to LaDawn in the time that followed. On December 25, 2019, she passed away in Emmetsburg, Iowa. She was 50 years old at the time, and there had been no progress or major arrests made in Jade Colvin’s case. Although LaDawn is the link that connects Jade to her alleged killer, there has been no evidence or suggestion that she knew about any crime or participated in it. The police have not investigated her, and it is likely that she passed away while still waiting for answers about her daughter and what happened to her.

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