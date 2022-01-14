Ladhood Season 3: Renewed Or Cancelled?

Created by Liam Williams, ‘Ladhood’ is an autobiographical sitcom that stars Williams himself as he revisits the most compelling moments of his past. These moments have morphed his personality and turned him into the person that he is today. Set in the late ’00s, it also features Liam’s three friends and the exciting lives they lead together. Since its premiere on July 29, 2020, the show has captured hearts owing to the authenticity in its portrayal of Liam’s life. Likewise, it has spawned two seasons to date and is likely to return for another round. If you are curious about the same, we have your back!

Ladhood Season 3 Release Date

‘Ladhood’ season 2 released in its entirety on January 11, 2022, on Hulu. The second season has six episodes in total and each one of them last for 24 to 28 minutes. Season 2 originally premiered on BBC iPlayer on August 15, 2021. The episodes aired on BBC One in the UK.

With respect to the third season, here is all that we know. ‘Ladhood’ season 3 is confirmed to be returning soon. There will be six new episodes gracing the new season. BBC even shared tidbits of the upcoming storyline and actor Liam Williams is more than excited to have the opportunity to explore more themes, emotions and old sportswear brands, stated by him. The head of comedy at BBC Studios, Josh Cole, had positive things to say about Liam as well. He is an extraordinary talent which shows up in the fictional world of ‘Ladhood’ that people can deeply relate to.

Josh was thrilled at the prospect of BBC ordering a third series.Producer Joe Nunnery and controller of BBC Three Fiona Campbell were also raving about Liam and the show implying that they’re looking forward to another season of ‘Ladhood.’ Although there is not much that has been declared with regards to the filming of season 3, we expect a premiere date to be announced soon. However, the release pattern of the previous seasons also suggest that there could be a long gap until the next season is out. Considering that, we expect ‘Ladhood’ season 3 to release towards the end of 2022 or mid-2023.

Ladhood Season 3 Cast: Who is in it?

The cast of ‘Ladhood’ features Liam Williams as himself. He narrates his life experiences over the show’s run. Lily Frazer plays Jess, Liam’s girlfriend who often listens to his woes. Oscar Kennedy stars as Young Liam. Andrew Alexander portrays Tom while Shaun Thomas essays the role of Tom Cragg. Samuel Bottomley plays Ralph Roberts

Aqib Khan stars as Adnan Masood while Abigail Thorn plays Iona. Liam and Oscar are undoubtedly returning considering how they both play Liam. Lily Frazer’s return also seems likely and the rest of the actors are expected to make a smooth comeback.

Ladhood Season 3 Plot: What is it About?

The third season, will open in mid-2000s where we will see Young Liam heading towards the end of 6th form, and preparing for university. It will pick up from where season 2 left off, and now Young Liam will be keen on securing a spot at a top university. For that, he needs to clear an interview and ace his exams without getting distracted by his friends and the potential adventures they can have together. Ralph, Addy, and Craggy might have to stay away from Liam if he plans on achieving his goal. So the upcoming edition will focus on Liam and his teenage years spent trying not to make mistakes. In the process, family dilemmas and heart warming stories will come to the forefront.

Read More: Is Ladhood on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?