Based on a manga series written and illustrated by Afro, ‘Yuru Camp’ or ‘Laid-Back Camp’ is an iyashikei slice-of-life anime series. It revolves around a group of young women whose favorite hobby is camping. They travel all over Japan to spend time at various campsites, experience the surroundings, and enjoy the local cuisine. ‘Yuru Camp’ season 1 aired between January 4, 2018, and March 22, 2018. Since its premiere, the anime has established itself as a unique entry even in the iyashikei genre because of its impassioned celebration of leisure and travel. Season 2 has recently finished airing. If you are curious about season 3, here is what we know.

Yuru Camp Season 3 Release Date

‘Yuru Camp’ season 2 premiered on January 7, 2021, and aired 13 episodes before concluding on April 1, 2021. Studio C-Station developed the series, with Yoshiaki Kyougoku serving as the main director and Jin Tanaka as the main writer. As for season 3, the producers have not released any official statement on the subject yet. However, a ‘Yuru Camp’ anime film has been announced, which is slated to release in 2022. C-Station is also developing this project. Kyougoku and Tanaka are on board as well. Tanaka shares the film’s scriptwriting duties with Mutsumi Ito, the primary writer on the spinoff series ‘Heya Camp.’ On the day the final episode of ‘Yuru Camp’ season 2 aired, the show’s official Twitter account posted a film concept art by Kyougoku.

The original manga series has inspired a live-action tv show as well. C-Station is a relatively small animation studio, and ‘Yuru Camp’ is arguably their most prominent production. Hoping to keep the fans’ attention, the producers of both the anime film and anime series will not likely announce the development of another season until the film comes out. If the show does get renewed in 2022, expect ‘Yuru Camp’ season 3 to release sometime in 2024.

Yuru Camp Season 3 Plot: What Can It Be About?

In the season 2 finale, Rin, Nadeshiko, Aoi, Ena, and Chiaki continue to enjoy their Izu camping trip with their teacher Minami, and Aoi’s sister Akari. When it eventually ends, all the girls feel wistful. They promise each other that they will go on another group camping trip soon. While Rin heads back home on her moped, Nadeshiko and the rest of the girls travel in Minami’s car.

The loneliness of her journey catches up to Rin. Nadeshiko safely gets back home. But when Rin doesn’t answer any of the messages from her or their friends, Nadeshiko becomes worried. She then convinces her sister to drive her to the route she knows Rin will be traveling through. The two friends reunite, and Rin stops for a bit for the chance of one more conversation. The episode ends as Rin starts speaking about her first camping experience.

The upcoming anime film might revolve around Rin’s first camping trip. It can also be set in the future, depicting the girls coming together for another camping experience. Season 3 might adapt content from volume 10 onwards. It might show the girls making a short trip to Ena’s home. Nadeshiko might embark on more solo camping trips. She, Rin, and Ayano might decide to go on a camping trip together.

