Lara Raj: Where is the KATSEYE Member Now?

Lara Raj was the runner-up in ‘The Debut: Dream Academy,’ a survival show where KATSEYE, the first global girl group under HYBE x Geffen Records, was formed. Her exceptional skills as a vocalist, dance skills, distinguished fashion sense, and raw star quality easily established the young Indian-American teenager as a force to be reckoned with. In the series, ‘Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE,’ Lara and the other contestants’ journeys are documented, allowing audiences a deeper look into the genesis of the band members’ musical careers. Therefore, now that the K-pop trainee has become a full-fledged K-pop Idol, fans are bound to grow captivated by her life.

Lara Raj Achieved Her Musical Dreams in Dream Academy

Ethnically Indian and born in New York, Lara Rajagopalan, who goes by Lara Raj, sported a lifelong passion for music and has always known she wanted to be a pop star since she was four. By the age of 10/11, she even started making her own music. Furthermore, she was also interested in other artistic outlets, honing her skills in dancing and acting through training. As a pre-teen, she even scored a brief appearance on the show, ‘The Blacklist,’ and appeared on Michelle Obama’s Global Girls Alliance campaign. Thus, in her late teens, she was sure of her aspirations and was planning on releasing her own songs.

However, fate intervened, and Lara ended up getting scouted for ‘The Debut: Dream Academy’ through her social media. After joining the other participants for a few months in the training and development program, the aspiring musician entered the survival show and emerged victorious on the other side. Thus, she became a part of KATSEYE alongside five other winners: Sophia Laforteza, Manon Bannerman, Yoonchae Jeon, Megan Skiendiel, and Daniela Avanzini. Even though Lara had previously thought she would be a solo artist, she found her true destiny beside her bandmates. In a conversation with Teen Vogue, she emphasized the same and said, “We have been building this sisterhood for a long time now, and we want to share the message that we are very much stronger together with each other.”

Lara Raj is HYBE’s First Indian K-pop Artist and Proudly Shares Her Culture

When Lara Raj was younger, the initial lack of Indian representation in mainstream entertainment industries demoralized her in her dreams. Nonetheless, she continued pursuing her passion. Now, after winning the ‘The Debut: Dream Academy” finale, she has become the first Indian woman to be signed under HYBE as a K-pop idol. Throughout her career as an internet personality known for sharing song covers on social media, Lara has remained proudly vocal and visible in her culture. From her personal style naturally gravitates towards more “Desi” aesthetic to her bilingual skills as an English and Tamil speaker, the young artist has never shied away from her heritage.

Naturally, the same remains true for Lara’s identity as a member of KATSEYE, as she continues to blend her personal style with the band’s. Through the release of the pop girl group’s singles, ‘Debut’ and ‘Touch’ in the summer of 2024, her visual identity has continued to remain attached to her ethnic background. Thus, Lara has become a notable personality, bringing Indian representation on a global scale.

Lara Raj is in Her SIS (Soft is Strong) Era

Before joining KATSEYE, Lara Raj lived in Los Angeles with her parents and older sister, Rhea—who is also a singer-songwriter. However, since then, her life has significantly become more centered around her LA-based band—with whom she now shares a joint living space. Likewise, while she still maintains consistency as an online content creator, she was recently engaged in developing KATSEYE’s first EP, ‘SIS (Soft is Strong).’ The band released the record on August 16, 2024, jumpstarting Lara and her bandmates’ debut in the music industry.

In June, prior to the EP’s release, Lara vamped up her look by changing her hair color to a deep red. Having performed at LA’s KCON festival and their first fan event with the same look, she has effortlessly added a unique appearance to her band’s current musical era. Likewise, as the band puts out music videos, expanding upon their EP’s visual identity, Lara has explored different facets of her own style. Meanwhile, she continues to post song covers and other content—maintaining her personal brand.

As such, Lara seems to be on a path toward greatness with her fellow KATSEYE bandmates, along for what will surely be a spectacular ride. “I really really see it for us that this group is something that changes history,” said the artist in a conversation with i-D magazine. Thus, as years of hard work and training have paid off, the 18-year-old is making the same come true as she and her bandmates take the music scene by storm.

