Larry Hicks: Where is the Killer Now?

After Monique R. Yanulavich was found stabbed to death in her car, little evidence surfaced regarding the perpetrator. Police swiftly identified Monique’s boyfriend, Larry Hicks, upon reviewing CCTV footage. Hicks, previously convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2005, became a prime suspect. His criminal history and the police’s pursuit of him are extensively explored in ID’s ‘In Pursuit with John Walsh’ episode’ Road Trip Killer.’ The episode delves into the meticulous efforts of law enforcement to apprehend this dangerous individual, shedding light on the complexities of the case and the determination to bring justice for Monique’s death.

Larry Hicks is Allegedly Connected to the Murder of Two Women

On May 8, 2001, Christopher Suggs received a distressing call from a relative informing him that his wife, Kimberly Michelle Jacobs Suggs, had not answered their home phone, which their 3-year-old daughter picked up. Concerned, Christopher rushed to their South Carolina home to discover his wife deceased. The couple, parents to three other children, found Kimberly’s death perplexing as she was known for her gentle nature and was not associated with aggression or conflict. The cause of her death, determined to be strangulation, was deeply troubling, especially considering that she was killed in her residence.

It wasn’t until 2005 that the truth emerged: Kimberly had been murdered by her brother-in-law, Larry M. Hicks Jr. Following an argument at her home, Hicks strangled and killed her while her children—Heather Jacobs, Mitchell Knotts, Dustin Knotts, and Alexis Suggs—were present. Hicks, originally from Hartsville, South Carolina, opted to plead guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter when apprehended for the crime. He received a five-year prison sentence because one of the witnesses withdrew their testimony. Hicks remained relatively unnoticed in the years following the incident, with limited public records available about him.

However, on July 14, 2022, the family of 45-year-old Monique R. Yanulavich contacted local authorities for a welfare check. Upon arrival at her home, police discovered she was missing. Their search led them to find her car parked at Plaza Boulevard in Plattsburg, New York, where she was found deceased with multiple stab wounds. Her death was ruled a homicide. During the investigation, members of Monique’s family expressed concerns about her ex-boyfriend, who happened to be Hicks. They claimed the relationship had been abusive, prompting police to focus on locating him. Gathering evidence, authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Hicks on July 29, 2022, based on the information collected.

Larry Hicks Has Not Been Apprehended Till Today

Larry Hicks Jr.’s images surfaced on social media in 2022, linked to Kimberly Suggs’s murder. Police verified him as the same suspect sought for Monique R. Yanulavich’s murder. In 2022, authorities revealed that Hicks had fled New York with a 2015 Honda Goldwing Motorcycle and was headed toward North Carolina. He was sighted in South Carolina on July 15 and observed boarding a bus in Corpus Christi, Texas, bound for Brownsville on July 21. Police suspected he might attempt to escape to Mexico.

Family members of Suggs reported seeing him at a funeral in his hometown of Hartsville, South Carolina, noting his freshly shaven appearance and trimmed hair. On January 24, 2024, the Clinton County grand jury indicted Hicks on charges of second-degree murder and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. As of today, the police have yet to apprehend Hicks. Described as a 6’7″ male weighing around 300 pounds, he has black and gray hair with blue eyes. Law enforcement urges the public to remain vigilant and assist in capturing the killer by reporting any sightings or relevant information to the authorities.

Read More: Gaege Bethune: Where is the Alleged Killer Now?