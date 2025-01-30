Laura Hart McKinny: Where is the Screenwriter Now?

A major turning point in the 1995 O.J. Simpson trial was the introduction of recorded conversations featuring then-Los Angeles Detective Mark Fuhrman. These tapes, recorded by Laura Hart McKinny, became a crucial piece of evidence when she was called to testify about their purpose and origins. In the recordings, Fuhrman could be heard using racially offensive language, which ultimately strengthened the defense’s argument. Netflix’s ‘American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson’ revisits this pivotal moment and sheds light on Laura’s role and the broader implications of her recordings in the case.

Laura McKinny Recorded Mark Fuhrman For a Screenplay That She Was Writing

Laura Hart McKinny had lived in California since she was 12 years old and always dreamed of breaking into the film industry. Over time, she built a career as a freelance writer while also working as a senior learning skills counselor at UCLA and as a home instructor for the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District. In February 1985, while developing a screenplay about women in law enforcement, she sought interviews with LAPD officers. During this process, she met and interviewed Mark Fuhrman.

Over the course of her project, Laura met with Fuhrman multiple times, recording over 40 tapes between 1985 and 1994 as she developed her screenplay. Eventually, she relocated to North Carolina with her family by her side, where she became a filmmaker-in-residence at the North Carolina School of the Arts. In June 1995, while visiting Los Angeles, she was advised to destroy the tapes just as Fuhrman was being presented as a key prosecution witness in the O.J. Simpson trial. The recordings contained instances where the former LAPD officer used racially derogatory language, but Laura stood by her work, believing she had done nothing wrong, and chose not to erase them.

Not long after, Laura received a subpoena from O.J.’s defense team, and the 12 audio tapes she had recorded became crucial evidence in the case. She had hoped to stay away from the “emotionally explosive” trial. She kept a low profile with her family in North Carolina and even stayed at a resort for a while to avoid being drawn into the controversy. Ultimately, when she returned to go back to work, the papers were served, and she had no choice. Along with submitting the tapes, she was called to the witness stand, where both the defense and prosecution intensely questioned her. The prosecution pressed her on why she hadn’t challenged Fuhrman when he made those remarks, while the defense probed her feelings upon hearing him speak in such a way.

Laura McKinny Alleged that She Faced a Lot of Criticism in the Aftermath of the Trial

The tapes Laura had recorded had a major impact on the case, and it turned the tide in a way that no one had anticipated. Fuhrman’s credibility was shattered, and up until that point, he had been considered a key witness for the prosecution. The defense’s argument that the evidence against O.J. Simpson had been planted was further bolstered, and Fuhrman was even facing perjury charges, though they were eventually dropped. For Laura, however, things were far from easy. She alleged that the media vilified her, with some articles implying that she had used the tapes for personal gain and that she should have destroyed them instead.

Over the years, she stood by her decision to keep the tapes but acknowledged that she wasn’t fully aware of the legal ramifications at the time. The screenplay she had originally planned to write based on the tapes seemed obsolete in the wake of everything that happened, but she didn’t let that effort go to waste. Encouraged by her son, in 2015, she used the recordings to write her book ‘Men Against Women.’ As of 2016, she still had not received the tapes back but hoped that one day they would be returned to her.

Laura McKinny is a Successful Writer, Director, and Producer Today

Laura McKinny has continued to thrive in her career as a writer and producer, making significant strides in the film industry. She is currently a Screenwriting Professor at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, where she teaches at the School of Filmmaking in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Over the years, she has written, directed, and produced several documentaries and films, including ‘Hold on to Hope: Camp Carousel’ in 2016 and ‘Extraordinary People’ in 2018. Her latest short film, ‘Mighty Girls,’ released in 2022, has been gaining considerable attention.

Additionally, Laura serves as the President of Stone’s Throw Films Inc., which has allowed her to fully explore and exercise her creative freedom and has made a notable impact in the industry. Laura has faced personal hardships, with the most challenging being the loss of her husband. However, her three children have been her greatest source of support, and the arrival of her many grandchildren has brought even more joy to her life. She continues to have numerous ideas and stories she wants to share, and with her family by her side, she knows that anything she sets her mind to is possible.

