ID’s ‘Andrew Tate: Toxic Empire’ brings together interviews with several individuals who have worked with Andrew Tate or claim to have known him personally. Among those who shared their accounts was Lauren Southern. She identified herself as a former alt-right content creator and said she had met Tate for work around 2018. During her interview, she accused him of sexual assault, discussing her experience, the reasons she had initially remained silent, and what eventually prompted her to come forward.

Lauren Southern Claimed She First Met Andrew Tate in Romania

Lauren Southern grew up in Surrey, British Columbia, in what she described as a conservative and religious household. She recalled looking up to several public figures while growing up and eventually began echoing many of their opinions when she started creating her own content. Her videos gained traction, helping her establish a following in political commentary. According to her account, in 2018, Tommy Robinson approached her with an opportunity to work with Andrew Tate. She was excited about the prospect, although she admitted that she knew very little about him at the time.

Southern said her first meeting with Tate took place in Bucharest, Romania, after which he took her to a nightclub. In the docuseries, she claimed she became unusually dizzy after having only two drinks at a nightclub and alleged that Tate subsequently took her back to her hotel room, where she accused him of sexually assaulting and strangling her. Tate has categorically denied the allegations, maintaining that the encounter was consensual and alleging that Southern had fabricated the claims.

Southern explained that she did not speak publicly about the alleged incident at the time because she feared the consequences for the career she had built around her political beliefs and public image. She felt that coming forward could dismantle everything she had worked towards. It was only in 2025 that she decided to share her account publicly. Tate and his legal team have rejected her claims, while Southern has stood by her account. Tommy Robinson has also publicly disputed Southern’s account. It is imperative to note that no criminal charges in relation to Southern’s claims have been brought against Tate as of writing.

Lauren Southern is Continuing to Appear in Public Conferences Today

Lauren Southern began developing an interest in political commentary during her teenage years. She has spoken about being exposed to graphic material on early internet platforms at just 14, which she said gradually desensitized her to such content. She later enrolled in political science at the University of the Fraser Valley but left after two years to pursue other interests. In 2015, Southern entered politics by running as a Libertarian Party candidate in the federal election for Langley–Aldergrove, finishing with 535 votes. That same year, she gained wider recognition through Rebel Media, where her first video, ‘Why I Am Not A Feminist,’ was released in April. She claimed Rebel Media founder Ezra Levant invited her to audition after meeting her at a conference, and she subsequently moved to Toronto to work with the outlet.

Southern’s career became increasingly controversial over the next few years. She self-published her book ‘Barbarians’ in 2016 and left Rebel Media in March 2017 to work independently. During this period, she was briefly detained by the Italian Coast Guard after reportedly joining activists from the group Defend Europe in an effort to obstruct an NGO rescue vessel departing Sicily. Her content also included promoting what academics have described as the “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory. In March 2018, Southern was denied entry to the UK after being briefly detained and questioned under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act, reportedly citing her past political activism. A subsequent tour of Australia and New Zealand with Stefan Molyneux also faced significant protests and venue cancellations.

In June 2019, Southern announced her retirement from political activism, although she returned to YouTube in 2020 and expressed regret over some of her earlier positions. She later contributed to Sky News Australia in 2021. In July 2025, she published excerpts from her self-published memoir, ‘This Is Not Real Life’, and has since said she has moved away from alt-right politics. She has described her alleged experience involving Andrew Tate as a turning point in her life. More recently, she appeared at the We Unify Canada conference in June 2024, was interviewed by Jeremy Boreing in April 2026, and participated in Demokratifestivalen in Europe in November 2026. She continues to create content and has built an Instagram following of approximately 134,000.

Lauren Southern Has Been a Part of Several Films in Different Capacities

Lauren Southern has also built a body of work in filmmaking across several projects. She began with her self-titled YouTube commentary series in 2015, contributing as its writer, director and producer. After churning out around 240 episodes, it continues to drop new episodes even today. In 2018, she served as the writer, director and executive producer of the documentary ‘Farmlands’, which examined the situation of white South African farmers. However, the film attracted considerable criticism for suggesting that an impending genocide was taking place against them. Critics and fact-checkers disputed this narrative, describing it as unfounded and associated with white nationalist talking points; Southern has publicly rejected these characterizations, stating she is not a white nationalist or racist.

She subsequently served as a writer and executive producer on ‘Borderless’ in 2019, followed by writing and producing ‘Crossfire’ in 2020. In 2022, she directed and wrote ‘American Mirage’, while in 2023 she worked as a writer and producer on ‘Infringed: Gun Rights in America’. Her more recent project, ‘Empty Love’, released in 2024, marked another outing as both writer and director.

Lauren Southern is Raising a Son as a Single Mother

Lauren Southern’s personal life has seen several changes over the years. In her memoir, ‘This Is Not Real Life’, Southern opened up about her personal life. She mentioned that before relocating to Australia in 2019, she married someone she had known for just four months. While she never revealed her ex-husband’s identity, she shared that she returned to Canada with her son in June 2023 after their marriage eventually ended. Southern has since found happiness in a relationship with her partner, Bran, whom she has described as a steady presence through the various ups and downs she has experienced. The couple traveled around Europe together in 2026. Away from her work and public commitments, Southern is also a devoted cat parent who occasionally gives her followers glimpses of the quiet time she spends with her furry companion.

Read More: Rick Mahr: Where is the Creator of Juiced Now?