Lawrence Joseph Ficarra Murder: Where is Gary Allen Bortis Now?

In September 2005, police in Loomis, California, responded to a report of a shooting. Lawrence Joseph Ficarra had been shot multiple times and was already deceased when they arrived. A quick assessment led officers to believe the attack stemmed from a long-standing property dispute. Investigation Discovery’s episode of ‘Fear Thy Neighbor’ titled ‘Road to Ruin’ covers the case in detail. It delved into the motives and defense of the perpetrator. Several witnesses also provided detailed accounts, helping to piece together the events that led to the murder.

Lawrence Joseph Ficarra Was in the Middle of a Development Project When He Passed Away

Lawrence Joseph Ficarra, fondly called “Cutter,” was born in 1953 to Martin and Rosalie Ficarra in San Jose, California, and grew up in Los Gatos with his four sisters and one brother. Known for his bright eyes and cheerful spirit, Lawrence had a knack for lifting the spirits of those around him. Quick-witted and intelligent, he loved spending time outdoors and developed a passion for water sports, becoming an adept barefoot water skier. As he got older, his adventurous spirit led him to explore the world, taking thrilling trips across Africa, Europe, and South America.

After graduating from Leigh High School, Lawrence embarked on a career in land development. Around 1975, he began working as an independent contractor, gaining extensive hands-on experience. Over time, he became skilled at flipping small homes and took on larger, more intricate development projects. Although he eventually divorced, he considered his three daughters—Jamie, Alexandra, and Giavanna—his greatest gifts. Lawrence lived in Santa Cruz with his daughters and his stepson, Domonick Ramos, who were all the center of his world.

Lawrence’s children were always his top priority, and he wanted to give them everything he could. In January 2005, he purchased a three-acre property in Loomis, California, intending to subdivide and sell parts of the land. Colleagues mentioned how much Lawrence enjoyed the town and had even thought about relocating his children there. However, around 6:30 pm on September 8, 2005, police responded to a shooting report. Upon arrival, they found Lawrence dead near his car, with eight gunshot wounds to his left arm and torso. He had not survived the attack.

Testimonies From Neighbors Helped the Police Understand the Motivations of the Killer

The police quickly identified the perpetrator: a man named Gary Allen Bortis admitted to firing the shots but claimed it was in self-defense. He alleged that Lawrence Ficarra had been strangling his girlfriend, Maryanne Stein, during an argument, and he felt compelled to intervene by shooting. With multiple witnesses to the incident, the police collected statements to clarify what had happened. Neighbors reported that Bortis and Stein, both school bus drivers, had lived in the area since 2002, and tensions with Lawrence had arisen after he purchased the property, sparking a boundary dispute between them. Police reports indicate that on April 29, 2005, Bortis and Stein tried to drive across Lawrence’s property, citing an alleged easement. Lawrence, along with a friend who blocked their vehicle, prevented them from passing.

The following day, April 30, police were called again when Lawrence reportedly removed a fence Bortis had installed and allegedly threatened Stein with a hammer. A friend of Bortis later revealed that he had begun carrying a gun, claiming it was necessary due to ongoing harassment from his neighbor. The friend recounted that in the evening, she saw Lawrence arrive at the site and throw aside an orange cone that Bortis had placed. As the two began arguing, she left the scene. Another neighbor witnessed a similar confrontation and, sensing rising tension, hid behind Bortis’ house. She reported hearing shouting followed by gunshots and then Bortis calling out for someone to dial 911. A third neighbor, driving down the same lane toward her home, also saw Lawrence throwing the cone. Although she couldn’t hear the conversation, she observed that both men appeared visibly frustrated.

She recalled seeing Lawrence retreat, get into his car, and drive toward Bortis’ driveway. At that point, Stein jumped in front of his car while Bortis pointed to a sign reading “Access by permission only.” According to the witness, Lawrence attempted to drive around Stein and then opened his car door. She briefly looked down at her phone and, moments later, heard gunshots. When neighbors gathered at the scene, Stein showed them red marks on her neck, claiming that Lawrence had tried to strangle her. After assessing the situation, police requested the murder weapon from Stein, who handed them a 9mm handgun. The police executed a search warrant at Bortis’ home, uncovering two machine guns, four assault weapons, armor-piercing ammunition, and around 50 other loaded rifles and handguns scattered throughout the residence. Bortis was promptly arrested without incident, while Stein was taken into custody on suspicion of being an accessory to murder.

Gary Allen Bortis is Serving a Long Sentence Today

Gary Allen Bortis went to trial in 2007, where he argued that he had acted in self-defense and that both parties had contributed to the escalation of aggression. However, forensic evidence contradicted his claim, indicating that Lawrence’s hand was not extended (as if to strangle) when he was shot and that he had been fired upon from a distance. The jury convicted Bortis of first-degree murder, sentencing him to 50 years to life. He was also found guilty of special allegations that included intentional discharge of a firearm causing death, possession of a machine gun, possession of an assault weapon, and possession of a destructive device. In 2013, he appealed his sentence and conviction, but the appeal was denied. By 2016, he was serving his sentence at Folsom State Prison, though details regarding the parole eligibility of the then 67-year-old remain unavailable to the public.

