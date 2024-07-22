Leah and Miguel: Is the Love Island Pair Still Together?

Finding someone who understands all the little, silly things one does is challenging in real life, let alone on reality TV. However, when Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi met on the sixth season of Peacock’s ‘Love Island USA,’ it seemed they had found someone who appreciated and enjoyed the same small things. After a period of instability for both, it was heartwarming to see them settle down and relax in each other’s company. Against all odds, they made it to the finale as a couple. As fans cheered for their success, it became clear they had come this far only because of each other.

Miguel and Leah Made a Perfectly Adorable Couple

Leah Kateb started the sixth season on a high note with Rob Rausch, but she was hurt when he ended things to explore other connections. She had imagined her and Rob going until the end of the season together, and when that didn’t materialize, she felt lost and held it against him. After remaining single for a while, Leah gave Connor Newsum a chance, but the attraction quickly faded for her. Meanwhile, Miguel Harichi, who had entered as a “bombshell,” had paired up with Liv Walker, but their connection was also fizzling. This was when Miguel and Leah started talking and immediately hit it off.

They felt they could be honest and genuine in each other’s presence, and Leah finally met someone as goofy and funny as she was. What stood out about them was their ability to take things at their own pace and set their own rules. When Miguel went to Casa Amor, he started talking to Sierra Mills, but once he returned and saw that Leah had remained single, he realized he had made the wrong choice. In the following days, he spent time with Leah, who assured him she wasn’t furious, just disappointed because something with great potential could have ended. Miguel realized he had a better rapport with Leah and chose her to continue with for the rest of the season.

Miguel and Leah Might Have Not Continued Their Relationship

From then on, Leah and Miguel’s chemistry became even more apparent. They were each other’s confidants but not the type of couple who needed to spend all their time together. Even when Rob became single again, many of Leah’s friends asked if she would return to him, and she said she would choose Miguel over Rob at any time of day. The fandom for the couple also grew, and they started topping almost all fan polls, eventually entering the finale together. Their final date allowed them to express how much they had helped each other grow, and they ultimately became the season’s runner-ups.

Leah and Miguel seemed to have a good rhythm during the season, but they have not confirmed if they are still together in the real world. Leah has posted some memories from the season on her social media, but Miguel has not been featured. The two follow each other on social media, but it might just be that they have kept things cordial. Fans have been speculating about the longevity of their relationship, as Miguel lives in London, and maintaining a transcontinental romantic connection is quite tricky, especially with such distance between them. Only Leah and Miguel can tell whether they have continued their relationship or decided to focus on themselves after the filming ended.

Leah Kateb is Enrolled in College

Leah Kateb is still in college, finishing her bachelor’s degree in Calabasas, California. Originally from Bell Canyon, California, she has chosen to stay close to her family for now. Being on ‘Love Island’ was an excellent way for her to explore new opportunities. Leah’s love for animals is evident from her social media, where she features a variety of pets, including dogs, cats, horses, and pigs. She has been a vegetarian for over 11 years, and it shows that her affection is genuine.

The fan-favorite diva has amassed 1.3 million followers on Instagram and has started collaborating with brands like Diesel, Raga Malak, and Jean Paul Gaultier, marking the beginning of her influencer era. The friends she made on the show are still around her, demonstrating her ability to build and maintain relationships. Leah has expressed gratitude for all the love she has received, and her fans are excited to see what she has planned next.

Miguel Harichi is an Established Model and Actor

Miguel Harichi is a successful and established fitness model who dedicates significant time to the gym and maintains strict health and wellness routines. Represented by Pretty Men modeling agency, he has collaborated with various fashion brands, including Boohoo and Socimodels. Miguel has also made a name for himself in acting, with notable roles as Danthony in ‘Ted Lasso’ and appearances in the 2019 film ‘We Die Young.’

In addition to his modeling and acting career, Miguel co-hosts a YouTube channel, CSB, with two friends. Although the channel has been inactive recently, Miguel may plan to invest more effort into it and further develop his online presence. His fame as a reality Tv star will also be paving the way for his future success.

