Is Netflix’s Leanne Based on a True Story?

Created by Chuck Lorre, Leanne Morgan, and Susan McMartin, ‘Leanne’ is a Netflix sitcom that revolves around a woman who finds herself embarking on a new, unexpected chapter of her life while she’s in her 50s. The titular protagonist is a wife, a mother, and a grandma who has been happily married for the past 33 years. Therefore, her entire worldview collapses when her husband, Bill, up and leaves her for an older woman without any warning. Still, the end of a decades-long relationship doesn’t spell out the end of the woman’s own days of wild. With the help of her chaotic, polar opposite sister, Carol, Leanne sets out on a journey of self-discovery and new beginnings.

Leanne’s storylines as a recent divorcee traversing out into the world on her own for the first time in a long time offer a treasure trove of unique yet universal experiences. From the complications of starting over, at least romantically, in one’s 50s to dealing with aging as a woman, the show remains ripe with many relatable beats. However, are there any points of connection between the on-screen character’s narrative and reality?

Leanne is a Semi-Autobiographical Story Based on Leanne Morgan’s Comedy Special

‘Leanne’ retains an intriguing basis in reality, primarily in connection with the life of co-creator, writer, and namesake lead actress Leanne Morgan. Despite being in comedy circles since the 90s, the latter rose to prominence in the 2020s, thanks to her stand-up special, ‘I’m Every Woman.’ The special highlighted Morgan’s distinct identity as a comedian in pop culture, who was a grandmother. As a result, her unique jabs on life as a mother, a wife, and a woman in her mid-50s distinguished her comedy, charming the hearts of many. From there, it was only a matter of time before studios and showrunners started expressing interest in adapting her work into a sitcom format. Eventually, this led to a partnership between the comedian and industry legend Chuck Lorre.

Thus, ‘Leanne,’ the series, was born. The show casts Leanne Morgan in the role of a protagonist who shares her name and many of her circumstances. From a similar lifestyle and sense of humor to even an affinity for Jello-shots, the on-screen Leanne certainly has much in common with her off-screen counterpart. Yet, one major element distinguishes one from the other. The inciting event in Leanne’s life that sends her down a thrilling adventure of self-discovery stems from the sudden dissolution of her 33-year-old marriage. In real life, Morgan is happily married to her husband, Chuck Morgan, who often earns a mention of two in her stand-up routine.

The idea of incorporating a divorce into the protagonist’s character reportedly came from Lorre. This characterization appealed to Morgan, who was eager to establish some distance between the show and her real life. Consequently, Leanne emerges as a mix of fictionalized elements as well as real-life inspirations mined from the comedian’s actual experiences. In a conversation with TVLine, Morgan spoke about the same and said, “The rest of it (Leanne’s story, except for her divorce) is parallel to my life. Taking care of elderly parents, (raising) children. I’m a grandmother, I’ve been through a bad menopause, so there was a lot that was very similar to my life.” Ultimately, ‘Leanne’ presents a mix of fictionality and realism, offering a wide scope of experiences for its protagonist.

Leanne Thrives on a Sense of Relatability

‘Leanne’ is partially based on its co-creator and namesake, Leanne Morgan’s comedy special ‘I’m Every Woman.’ Since relatability was a major point of appeal for the latter, it naturally became a focal point of the sitcom as well. Thus, even though the story retains a level of outlandish chaos befitting the sitcom tag, it also grounds itself in reality through its protagonist’s approach to authenticity and realism. Some of the most notable storylines that Leanne undergoes over the course of the show offer a peek into the reality, the struggles, and the joys of life as an older woman.

Throughout the series, Leanne deals with the daunting aspect of dating in her 50s after coming out of a marriage that lasted more than three decades. As a result, her narrative showcases the unique vulnerability that comes with starting over and opening oneself up to the risky game of love. Furthermore, the storyline also doesn’t shy away from Leanne’s realistic experiences with menopause, providing authentic representation for this universally relatable yet underrepresented aspect of aging. In a conversation with Time Magazine, the co-creator/comedian Morgan spoke about the same and shared, “People want authenticity, and they want to learn who somebody really is. I think that’s my advantage.”

