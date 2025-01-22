Legit Kits Shark Tank Update: Hassle-free Artistic Quilting

Quilting is an art in itself, and when Mike O’Dell discovered his love for it, he worked towards making it more accessible and easy for other quilters. He makes an appearance in the ninth episode of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ season 16, where he presents his easy-to-sew quilt kits in front of the Sharks. The founder talks about his plans to take the business forward in a detailed manner, hoping to get one of the Sharks on board with him and work on turning his dreams regarding Legit Kits into reality.

Legit Kits: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Since 1995, Mike O’Dell had been working in the healthcare industry until he decided to pursue his passion for large-scale art around the late 2010s. When he noticed his wife take up quilting, he also became fascinated by the art and began drawing some unique and creative patterns by hand. With time and practice, Mike ended up developing his own style and technique. Despite having minimal sewing skills, he did not compromise on his desire to create big pieces of art. Deciding to showcase his art through quilts, he broke large patterns into blocks, making it easier for him to work on and even use different colors.

Finding potential in his unique form of art, Mike decided to cash in on it and found Legit Kits in January 2020. Using and containing more than 100 different shades of Kona solids, Legit Kit provides access to artistic and beautiful quilts and quilt patterns within reach of any quilter, be it a beginner or an expert. The goal of the brand is to invoke an emotional reaction from the artists, inspiring them to create works of art through foundation paper piercing. Aimed to serve quilters who can sew in straight lines, the company allows them to articulate their art in colorful and creative ways.

Legit Kits: Where Are They Now?

Although there are plenty of brands or companies in the market dealing in quilt kits, there are several reasons that make Legit Kits one of a kind. First and foremost, Mike O’Dell ensures that the kits are entirely made in the country — from the print to the packaging. The company takes a unique approach when it comes to foundation paper piercing; they use the block approach that allows the quilters to work complex-looking quilts with manageable pieces. Legit Kits give their customers peace of mind by guaranteeing replacement of their fabric in case they cut a piece wrong or lose it.

Besides that, they also offer a UFO Protection Plan, which allows the quilters to get a refund if they are unable to finish the projects. However, the plan needs to be purchased with the kit during checkout. Last but not least, Legit Kits utilizes the entire rainbow of Robert Kaufman Kona Solids to create the kits, letting one pour all the creative juices onto the quilt using different colors. You can purchase the quilt kits on the company’s official website, with most of the kits falling between $89 and $499. For instance, while the Hazy Hills Central Quilt Kit and Blue Jay Mini Quilt Kit are available for $89, the David Front Quilt Kit and Halloween Quilt Kit by Cole’s Quilts are priced at $399 and $499, respectively.

Apart from quilt kits, Legit Kits also offer various patterns for $89, panels, threads, backing fabric, fabric packs, and other accessories associated with quilting. With thousands of followers across their social media platforms, Mike O’Dell’s company was a part of the Houston Quilt Market on October 27, 2024, where he got the opportunity to introduce Legit Kits to various potential customers. In late November of the same year, the founder held a Black Friday sale with many quilt kits at a discount. Thanks to the sales and progress of the brand, especially after its appearance on ‘Shark Tank,’ it has gained more customers and is on the right path to achieving even greater success.

