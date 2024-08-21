Lexie Levin: Where is The Pop Star Academy Trainee Now?

Lexie Levin cut a successful path through the survival show, ‘The Debut: Dream Academy,’ as she qualified past two Mission rounds, earning the support and adoration of hundreds of viewers. Her unique vocal and dance capabilities, paired with her on-screen charm, seemed to be the perfect mix in the show’s search for the first K-pop-style global girl group. Yet, right before Mission 3, Lexie chose to quit the competition, much to the surprise of her fellow trainees, instructors, show executives, and dedicated fans. Through the docuseries’ Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE,’ fans get the opportunity to peek further into Lexie and her co-trainees’ stories as the show memorializes the participant’s life-changing journey through its ups and downs.

Lexie Levin Withdrew From Dream Academy to Pursue Other Goals

From the start, Lexie Levin’s star quality remained the strongest asset in her arsenal as her natural charisma appealed to the Dream Academy executives, setting her apart from the other trainees. However, through the rigorous, year-long training and development process, the teenager from Sweden swiftly honed her singing and dancing skill set, increasing her chances of furthering through the competition. Moreover, she had a delightful friendship with another trainee, Ezrela Abraham—the duo often playfully labeled Lexrela—which seamlessly invited fans to remain invested in her journey.

For the same reasons, Lexie successfully qualified past two Mission rounds, remaining one of the Top 14 contestants. Nonetheless, the Mission 2 elimination rounds brought an unpleasant experience for the young trainee. Prior to the elimination of this round, the Dream Academy interviewed the participants to ask them about the ideal contestants they would pick to debut as artists with. Afterward, the results were shared with the girls as another way to present their ranking amongst themselves. The instance became a catalyst for Lexie, who couldn’t reconcile with some aspects of the survival game, finding them to be too callous towards the trainees.

Consequently, after much deliberation, Lexie realized her goals no longer aligned with Dream Academy in terms of how she wanted to progress her creative career in the future. Furthermore, during her time as a trainee in the program, she realized her passion for music production. As such, since a career in the music industry through behind-the-scenes production appealed more to her than being in a girl group, she decided to withdraw from the competition. Nevertheless, Lexie carried the significance of her experiences as a Dream Academy trainee, holding close to the friends she had made on the journey. As she said her goodbyes, she cheered the other participants along.

Lexie Levin Looks Forward to a Career in Music Production

Throughout her journey—first in the training and development program and then as a Dream Academy participant—Lexie Levin continuously showcased an interest in music production. As such, it’s no surprise that she is pursuing the same dream in the aftermath of her journey in the survival show. Although she isn’t overtly public about her professional endeavors within that sector, she still maintains a consistent social media presence and shares updates with her fans.

Likewise, Lexie utilized her platform to support her friends from Dream Academy as they neared the competition’s finale. Sharing past memories, she wished the participants the best of luck and encouraged people to tune in for the finale as she continued to look forward to their futures. Similarly, she has also celebrated her participation in the Academy and even expressed her wish to write and produce songs for the other girls should their paths cross in the future. In the past year, Lexie also dabbled in the world of modeling through projects with brands like Elle Korea Model House Sweden.

Lexie Levin Has an Adorable Puppy, Charlie

Despite being a beloved TV and internet personality, Lexie Levin rarely makes her private life available to the public, preferring to moderate her presence on social media. Even though her updates on Tiktok remain few and far between, her Instagram account is frequently updated as the aspiring producer shares tidbits of her life. Thus, her lovable dog, Charlie, remains a star feature throughout her account.

In fact, Lexie seems to run a separate account for the puppy all on its own, wherein she shares memories of their adventures together. From trips to the dog park to snowy ventures, fans can catch up on Lexie and Charlie’s fun endeavors across both their pages. Thus, as Lexie undertakes her journey in the entertainment industry, she continues to put her authentic self out to the world while still maintaining a balance between her personal and professional lives. For the same reasons, the status of her connection with her fellow ex-Dream-Academy-participants remains ambiguous. Nonetheless, as several of the participants, including Lexie, continue following each other on social media platforms, they subtly showcase their support.

