Is Lifetime’s Don’t Trust the Girls Upstairs Based on a True Story?

Lifetime’s ‘Don’t Trust the Girl Upstairs’ begins with a tragic event when Ashley learns that her sister has passed away. She and her husband, Elliot, realize that their niece, Serena, needs all the support she can get during what is undoubtedly one of the most difficult periods of her life. They welcome her into their home and decide to raise her alongside their own children, but things are far from simple. Serena is not the little girl they expected her to be, and her anger and desire for retaliation become increasingly difficult for the couple to manage.

The situation escalates when Ashley and Elliot begin to suspect that there may be more to Ashley’s sister’s death than initially believed, and the answers may be much closer than they realize. It could possibly be within their own home, especially on the upper floor. Directed by David Weaver, the thriller offers a look into the psyche of children who have been displaced by major losses. While the circumstances surrounding them may differ, the lasting impact of a loss can place an immense burden on a young person’s life.

Don’t Trust the Girls Seems to Portray the Reality of Teenage Complexities

While ‘Don’t Trust the Girl Upstairs’ is packed with suspense and secrets, it is not based on a real story or any real-life individuals. The thriller is adapted from the novella ‘My Sister’s Daughter’ by Liv Constantine and has been developed into a screenplay by Crystal Verge. The story is entirely fictional, with its characters and events created for the page before being brought to the screen. The film has a tense atmosphere and psychological suspense that fit squarely within the domestic thriller genre. Through its realistic story, it is able to explore the humanity and emotionality that crop up when a family loses a loved one.

In the film, Serena’s behavior raises fears about what a troubled teenager might be capable of. While the film is fictional, real-life cases have shown that adolescents can commit devastating acts of violence. One such case involved Raymond Childs III of Indianapolis, who, at age 17, fatally shot six family members in January 2021, including his parents, siblings, his brother’s pregnant girlfriend, and her unborn child. His 15-year-old brother, Xavier, survived after being shot and identified Raymond as the gunman. Prosecutors said the attack followed an argument over a broken curfew. In October 2024, Childs was convicted of six counts of murder and attempted murder, and in 2025, he was sentenced to 360 years in prison, although he continued to maintain his innocence.

The Movie Brings Focus to the Possibility of Teenage Violence and the Causes Behind It

The motives behind crimes committed by teenagers are often complex and can involve a combination of things. Adolescence is a period of psychological and emotional development, and major losses or unstable home environments can sometimes intensify existing problems. In the film, Serena undergoes a change after the death of her mother, with grief and displacement shaping much of her behavior. While the film is fictional, real-life cases have highlighted how troubled family dynamics can escalate. One such case is that of Collin Griffith, a Florida teenager who was accused of killing his mother, Catherine Griffith, in September 2024. Authorities alleged that he had stabbed her following an argument and then accused him of falsely claiming self-defense.

The case drew additional attention because Griffith had previously shot and killed his father in Oklahoma in 2023. He was ultimately found innocent in the killing case of his mother, and it was ruled that Catherine had used her son to take her own life. ‘Don’t Trust the Girl Upstairs’ builds much of its horror by creating a looming presence associated with the upper floor of the house, turning it into a symbol of fear, secrets, and growing unease. The film dramatizes the tension and escalating emotions that emerge after young Serena comes to live with her aunt and uncle, pushing those conflicts to thriller-level extremes. However, beneath the suspense lies a more grounded theme: the exploration of teenage emotions, grief, anger, and the darkness that can sometimes develop when a young person struggles to cope with loss and upheaval.

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