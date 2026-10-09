Is Lifetime’s Her Only Way Out Based on a True Story?

Lifetime’s ‘Her Only Way Out,’ also titled ‘Her Only Way,’ tells the story of Kelly McKenzie, who decides to leave an abusive relationship with her fiancé, Derrick. However, she knows it is not going to be easy, as he is controlling and obsessed with her. With his wealth and the power of his family behind him, Kelly feels there is no way out except to change her identity and escape altogether. Kelly spends a few years rebuilding her life, but when she learns that Derrick is getting close to her sister, she decides to stand up to him. She knows that she has to protect her family and confront the past she had escaped. Directed by Haylie Duff, the psychological thriller follows the journey of a woman who has been confined to the margins of her own life and must reclaim her identity to save the people she cares about.

Her Only Way Out Appears to Bear Similarities to the Stories of People Who Fake Their Deaths

Although ‘Her Only Way Out’ is not based on a true story, it feels grounded in reality because of the innate human desire to protect one’s family. Written by John Bankston, Jeremy M. Inman and Markus Redmond, the film draws on fears and situations that can feel familiar, particularly stories of people faking their deaths or changing their identities to escape dangerous circumstances. Its fictional plot, therefore, conveys a sense of realism, using Kelly’s struggle to protect the people she loves as the story’s emotional core.

The main motive behind Kelly’s return in ‘Her Only Way Out’ is her desire to protect her family, which makes her decision to return after pretending to be dead particularly personal. There have been real-life cases that draw parallels with the lengths people may go to for those they love. One such case is that of Graham Cardwell, a father of three who faked his death in 1998 after believing he had cancer and a mental illness. He vanished after a night shift, and his belongings were found near the River Humber, leading authorities to believe he had drowned. Eight months later, he was found alive in the Midlands, living under an assumed name. He said he had wanted to spare his family the anguish.

The Movie Sheds Light on the Lengths One Can Go to Protect the People They Love

The bond between sisters can be powerful enough to overcome fear, especially when one is in danger. In ‘Her Only Way Out,’ Kelly is ready to risk her life to save her sister, showing how love can compel a person to face even the dangers they once escaped. A real-life case that echoes this sentiment is that of Mary Katherine Smart, Elizabeth Smart’s younger sister. In 2002, nine-year-old Mary Katherine was in the room when 14-year-old Elizabeth was abducted from their Utah home. Although she was terrified, she later remembered the voice of the man who took her sister. Months later, she recognized the voice as Brian David Mitchell’s and gave investigators a crucial lead. Elizabeth was eventually found alive, and Mary Katherine’s memory played an important role in bringing her home.

‘Her Only Way Out’ is a fictional film that draws on emotions and situations that feel real. Its portrayal of an abusive relationship, the fear of an obsessive partner and the lengths someone may go to protect a loved one all have real-world parallels. However, Kelly’s decision to change her identity, disappear and eventually confront the man she escaped is part of the film’s fictionalized storyline. The idea of making recognizable human fears come together with heightened thriller elements, creating a story that feels plausible without presenting itself as a retelling of one specific true case.

Read More: Is Lifetime’s No One Leaves Based on a True Story?