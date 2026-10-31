Is Lifetime’s We’re Getting Out of Here Alive Based on a True Story?

Lifetime’s ‘We’re Getting Out of Here Alive,’ directed by Alexandre Carrière, tells the story of two women: a pharmacist and a cop, both of whom have things in their past that have come to define their present lives. When a hostage situation unfolds inside the pharmacy, the two women must work together from different standpoints to keep themselves safe and bring the situation to a safe conclusion. The cop, who has been relegated to the sidelines because of an honest stance she took, works from outside the store, while the pharmacist, whose life has been shaped by a past incident, tries to manage the situation from within. The film portrays the intersection of these two women’s lives, brought together by a single event that forces them to confront everything that has been building up to this moment.

We’re Getting Out of Here Alive Might Have Taken Inspiration From Real Cases of a Hostage Situation

Lifetime’s ‘We’re Getting Out of Here Alive’ is an entirely fictional story written by Alexandre Carrière and Katie Wilbert. The characters and the dilemmas faced by the two women are part of a crafted narrative rather than a retelling of real events. However, this does not mean the film lacks a connection to reality. Its hostage scenario might have drawn resonance from the many hostage situations that have unfolded in real life. Its other themes lie in the experiences of the two women. Their personal struggles and past experiences form the backdrop against which their lives intersect, creating a juxtaposition of different battles and perspectives. At its heart, the film also explores female camaraderie, showing how two women confront their personal battles and find common ground despite their differences.

The plot of the movie revolves around a hostage incident inside a pharmacy. In real life, several reported cases bear similarities to this situation, including the 2013 CVS Pharmacy standoff in Belmont, North Carolina. On October 4, 2013, 46-year-old Edward Russ entered the store armed with a rifle and forced three employees into the pharmacy area. When police arrived, he opened fire, prompting officers to return fire. A hostage negotiator was called, and a SWAT team and multiple agencies responded. Russ eventually released all three employees unharmed and surrendered shortly after 7 am. Investigators also reported that he took Percocet from the pharmacy during the standoff. Russ later apologized in court for his actions. He was subsequently sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in the incident.

The Movie Gives a Glimpse Into the Power of Female Solidarity in Crisis

In ‘We’re Getting Out of Here Alive,’ a central aspect of the story is how two women’s lives intersect when a criminal incident forces them to confront a shared crisis. Real life has also witnessed powerful examples of female solidarity, including the case of Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus and Michelle Knight, who were abducted separately by Ariel Castro in Cleveland between 2002 and 2004. Held captive in his home for years, the women endured severe abuse and isolation. Their shared ordeal became a defining part of their lives, and on May 6, 2013, Berry escaped and alerted a neighbor, leading to the rescue of all three women. Castro pleaded guilty to hundreds of charges and was sentenced to life in prison.

While the movie is not based on any one true incident, it seems to incorporate elements that resonate with situations that have unfolded in the real world. From hostage crises to the unexpected bonds that develop between people caught in dangerous circumstances, the thriller draws on experiences that are not far removed from the complexities, trials and tribulations of real life. Its characters and their circumstances may be fictional, but the fears, personal struggles and solidarity they experience reflect challenges people have faced and lived through.

Read More: Is Lifetime’s Murder in a Small Georgia Town Based on a True Story?