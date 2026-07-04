Linda Riley Murder: What Happened to Jay Rothe?

When 53-year-old Linda Riley went missing from her home in Springfield, Missouri, in February 2012, the entire community was concerned for her well-being. As the detectives launched a search for her, they focused on interviewing the men in her life, hoping to get a lead on her whereabouts. Hours later, a chilling confession from the perpetrator helped them get to the bottom of the case. A&E’s ‘Interrogation Raw: Burning Obsession’ delves deep into the entire ordeal, focusing on the investigation and how the killer led the detectives to the remains of Linda Riley.

Linda Riley’s Remains Were Found Burned on the Shore of a Lake Near Aldrich

Born on April 3, 1958, in Sherman, Texas, Linda Gene Riley was the beloved daughter of Tommy and Imogene Riley. Raised in a seemingly supportive and loving household, she shared close-knit bonds with her sisters — Carolyn Tisdale, Gloria, Darlene Fisher, Donna Bell, Elizabeth, and Rebecca Eldridge — and four brothers — Bert Riley, Danny Riley, Kenneth, and Jimmy. At the age of 15, she moved with her family to Lead Hill, Arkansas. A man named Charles Willhite fell for her bubbly personality, and they dated for nearly two decades. During their relationship, they had a son, William Thomas James, and a daughter, Amanda Lynn James.

Described as a sociable woman, she had the ability to light up even the dullest of rooms with her mere presence. Thus, when she vanished into thin air and couldn’t be reached, her neighbors, friends, and family noticed. On February 27, 2012, her friends requested a welfare check at her place in Springfield, Missouri. When the police officers entered Linda’s residence, they found a knocked-over lamp and a broken necklace on the floor, indicating a struggle. Her phone and purse were found on the floor, but there was no sign of Linda. The detectives then filed a missing persons report and began investigating her disappearance. A few days later, on March 3, 2012, her loved ones’ worst nightmare came true as the 53-year-old woman’s burned remains were discovered at the shore of Stockton Lake near Aldrich.

Investigators Found Linda Riley’s Blood Inside Her Killer’s Van

After Linda Riley could not be found at her apartment, the police interviewed her family and friends, who led them to two possible suspects — her ex-boyfriend, Charles Willhite, and her friend, Jay Eugene Rothe. Linda had recently broken up with Charles after 18 years together in mid-2011, while Jay was reportedly the last person seen with Linda at her house the night before the search was launched. At first, the police tracked down Jay and brought him in for questioning around 12:40 am on February 28, 2012. During his interview, he admitted to staying at Linda’s place until 3 am on February 27. When asked about his relationship with her, he claimed that they were good friends and had sexual relations on occasion.

He said that they had argued a couple of times, but it wasn’t anything major. However, he pointed the detectives in the direction of her ex-boyfriend, Charles, claiming that he had been physically abusing her. A few hours later, the authorities interviewed Charles, who said he last spoke with Linda on Valentine’s Day. According to him, Linda had been having problems with Jay, who had allegedly beaten her and kicked her out of his van. With both possible suspects pointing fingers at each other, the police spoke with Linda’s friend, April Robertson. Although she told the detectives that Linda and Charles argued and fought regularly, she corroborated Charles’ story about Jay assaulting Linda in his vehicle.

That same night, around 8:15 pm, Jay was brought in for a second round of interview. When asked if he had anything to do with Linda’s disappearance, he denied any involvement whatsoever. On February 29, 2012, the detectives convinced him to let them search his truck. Upon processing the back of the vehicle for evidence, they found dark spots of blood in various spots. When it was determined that the blood belonged to Linda, Jay was interrogated for the third time on March 3, 2012. This time, the detective confronted him with the blood evidence they found in his van. In his defense, Jay claimed that she had been in and out of his vehicle multiple times and had also cut her hand in one instance. After several hours of interrogation, he agreed to take a polygraph test.

The Killer Confessed After Several Hours of Interrogation and a Failed Polygraph Test

Meanwhile, the investigators searched Jay’s home for any evidence that could link him to Linda’s disappearance, but couldn’t find anything. Despite failing the polygraph test, Jay continued to deny having anything to do with the crime. Finally, around 9:30 pm, he began confessing to the detective. He claimed that he and Linda got into an argument about her having multiple guys coming over to her place, leading to him banging her head on the edge of the table and on the floor. As per his account, after she was knocked out, he placed her in his van at around 3 am and took her to his house. He claimed that she gained consciousness, but they got into a physical altercation again.

He admitted to smacking her, which resulted in her hitting her head on the edge of the cabinet. Jay told the detectives that he believed that she died after that. After cleaning up the blood with a rag, he allegedly wrapped her remains in a tarp and took them to Stockton Lake, near Aldrich, where he burned the remains for multiple hours. After his confession, he took the detectives to the burning site, where they located a small fraction of bones belonging to Linda Riley. As a result, Jay was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with Linda’s death.

Jay Rothe Passed Away While Serving His Life Sentence

More than a year after his arrest, on April 22, 2013, Jay Eugene Rothe pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of Linda Riley. Nearly three months later, on July 15, his sentencing hearing took place. The killer took the stand and told the judge that Linda’s death was an accident and that he didn’t intend to kill her. His defense counsel pushed for the minimum 10-year prison sentence due to his old age and ill health. Although the State dismissed the kidnapping charge, he was sentenced to life in prison for committing the gruesome crime. While he was serving his life sentence at Jefferson City Correctional Center, 75-year-old Jay Rothe died on December 11, 2022, at Capital Regional Medical Center.

Read More: Jessica Ridgeway Murder: Where is Austin Sigg Now?