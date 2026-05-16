Are Lisa and Al Robertson Still Together? Where Are They Now?

Lifeitme’s ’Faith and Forgiveness: A Duck Dynasty Love Story’ tells a story of love and reconciliation between a married couple determined to fight for their relationship. The film follows Lisa Robertson and Al Robertson, who marry as teenagers and begin their life together, only to discover that it is far from simple. As life presents them with several challenges and Lisa has an affair, the couple chooses not to walk away but instead work toward understanding and addressing the deeper issues within their relationship. The film is based on a true story and the lives of real people. The real Lisa and Al Robertson have publicly spoken about these difficult chapters of their lives. They have openly acknowledged their truth and shared how they eventually found their way back to one another.

Lisa and Al Robertson’s Marriage Has Endured Many Challenging Phases of Life

Lisa Robertson and Al Robertson had known each other since high school. Growing up around the same age in West Monroe, Louisiana, they shared many mutual friends and eventually began dating, though their relationship was often on and off in the beginning. At one point, Al even left town to pursue his own path in life, but he later returned and began working as a pastor and preacher at White’s Ferry Road Church. Over time, he and Lisa reconnected, and on November 9, 1984, the two got married. Because Al was frequently traveling for work and ministry, Lisa was often left to care for their daughters on her own. Their daughters, Elizabeth Robertson and Katie Robertson, were born in 1986 and 1987, respectively.

Around 1989, Lisa became involved in a relationship that eventually turned romantic. When Al found out about it, he threatened to divorce her. Although he forgave both Lisa and the other man because he believed she was genuinely remorseful, he has admitted that there was still lingering anger. Whenever the couple argued afterward, the affair would often resurface in their conversations. In the years that followed, both Lisa and Al became involved in their own work and responsibilities. They later acknowledged that although they stayed together, they did not truly put in the emotional effort needed for reconciliation, and many of the underlying problems between them remained unresolved. Then, in 1998, Lisa reconnected with a former boyfriend and became involved in another affair.

Al eventually saw the phone records and discovered what had been happening. This time, however, things were different. The couple went through a separation, but after many conversations, they agreed to seek help from a professional therapist and actively work on repairing their marriage. Over time, they were able to move past much of the hurt and betrayal they had experienced. In December 1999, the couple held a vow renewal ceremony and chose to begin again. Since then, they have remained together and continued standing by each other’s side. In November 2025, they celebrated 41 years of marriage and now share a beautiful family together. Their daughters and grandchildren stand as a testament to the love and commitment that has endured through the years. Today, Lisa and Al have also dedicated themselves to helping other couples find healing and reconciliation in their own marriages.

Lisa Robertson is Building Her Career as a Real Estate Agent Today

Lisa Robertson became the eldest daughter-in-law of Phil Robertson and Kay Robertson. She was always very close to her mother-in-law and often spent time cooking in the kitchen and helping run Duck Commander alongside the rest of the family. Lisa made her reality television debut in 2013 when she appeared in season 4 of ‘Duck Dynasty,’ a series centered around the Robertson family. Since then, Lisa has also established herself as an author. In 2014, she released her first book, ‘The Women of Duck Commander,’ which she co-authored with Miss Kay and her sisters-in-law. In 2015, she and Al Robertson published ‘A New Season,’ followed in 2016 by ‘Duck Commander Devotional for Couples.’

In 2019, the couple released their third book together, ‘Desperate Forgiveness.’ Later, in April 2022, Lisa reunited with her mother-in-law to release ‘Sister Roar.’ Alongside her writing career, Lisa also serves in ministry alongside her husband and has become a public speaker who openly discusses marital struggles and healing. She is also a pro-life activist and has publicly spoken about her own decision to have an abortion earlier in life. Over the years, she has frequently been invited to pregnancy centers, churches, and seminars, where she has voiced her views on a range of social and political issues.

Lisa has additionally earned a real estate license in Louisiana and has continued building her business ventures. In December 2025, she even helped her granddaughter and her husband build their first home after the couple had spent more than a year living on the family compound. Her other five grandchildren receive the same love and warmth from her, and Lisa has often expressed gratitude for the large and loving family surrounding her. Through every chapter of her life, she has never shied away from speaking her truth, and that same spirit continues to define her today.

Al Robertson Hosts a Podcast That His Production Company Backs

Al Robertson ventured into writing and co-authored three books with his wife, Lisa Robertson. Before joining the family business full-time, he served as a pastor at White’s Ferry Road Church in West Monroe for 22 years. In 2012, he decided to step away from ministry leadership and join Duck Commander, which also marked his breakout into reality television as he became more involved in the day-to-day activities of the Robertson family featured on Duck Dynasty. Al has also expanded into other creative pursuits. Alongside his cousin, Zach Dasher, he launched a production company called Restoration Productions, which creates faith-based and family-friendly content for various platforms.

The company is also connected to the podcast ‘Unashamed,’ which Al hosts. In late September 2025, Al and Lisa took a trip together to the Oregon Coast, which shows their effort to make time for one another despite their busy lives. His six grandchildren, brothers, and extended family remain deeply important to him. In May 2025, after the passing of his father, Phil Robertson, Al spoke emotionally about the man he considered his guiding light. Now 61 years old, Al also works as a public speaker and openly shares the personal conflicts and struggles that once affected his marriage in hopes of helping others facing similar situations. His strong belief in reconciliation and forgiveness continues to motivate him, and he hopes to share that message with as many people as possible.

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